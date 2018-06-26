Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News and insights
  3. Energy in focus magazine
  4. BP malaria programme wins UN award

BP malaria programme wins UN award

Release date:
26 June 2018
A BP-sponsored malaria eradication programme that is helping to wipe out the killer disease in the communities surrounding BP’s LNG project in Teluk Bintuni Indonesia, has won a prestigious United Nations award
The community in Teluk Bintuni, Indonesia

The early diagnosis and treatment (EDAT) system has saved lives by significantly reducing malaria cases in an area plagued by mosquitoes.

 

Introduced in 2006 by BP and a range of local health agencies, the programme won the 2018 United Nations Public Service Award (UNPSA) under the category of ‘reaching the poorest and most vulnerable through inclusive services and partnerships.’

 

Changing lives in Teluk Bintuni

 

Congratulations to the team for this achievement. It shows the quality of our work but also, how we are changing the lives of Teluk Bintuni residents in a positive way. "The success of the malaria programme, along with our other sustainable development programmes, has been made possible through a strong collaborative effort between BP, the Teluk Bintuni government, and communities.
Dharmawan Samsu, BP Indonesia head of country

 

 

Teluk Bintuni is located in the western part of Papua Barat and is home to the BP-operated Tangguh liquefied natural gas project. Some 50% of Teluk Bintuni is mangrove forests providing perfect conditions for mosquito breeding.

 

With the prevalence of mosquitos in the area, malaria was killing 114.9 in 1000 people in 2009. Since the introduction of the malaria programme, which has given communities in remote places convenient and affordable malaria checks and treatments, the morbidity rate dropped to 2.7 per 1000 people in 2016. The target is to reduce malaria morbidity rate to less than 1 per 1,000 people by 2020.

Map of the region indicating Jakarta and Bintuni

Recognized internationally

UNPSA is one of the most prestigious international recognitions of an excellence public service at global level and aims to promote and reward innovations in public service in support of the UN’s Sustainable and Development Goals (SDGs) and the principle of leaving no one behind by 2030.

 

In a statement, the UN said that the programme had “successfully raised awareness and education amongst the community on malaria identification, prevention and treatment; trained villagers as malaria health workers, repackaged malaria drugs in a more convenient and user-friendly manner and ensured integrated quality assurance.”

 

Proud moment

The team receiving their UN award
Since initiating the programme, BP has been involved and has always closely supported the regency with their malaria programme along with other community health efforts. To hear that Teluk Bintuni is recognized internationally, at UN level, is a proud moment for us and everyone in the regency
Dr. Bambang Setiawan,BP Indonesia health manager Asia Pacific

 

Subscribe to our email for the latest stories in energy, technology and engineering, direct to your inbox...
Register now

Related content

Two people aboard a ship

Find out more about sustainability at bp

BP in Tangguh, Indonesia

Putting sustainability at the heart of what we do

BP in Indonesia

BP in Indonesia