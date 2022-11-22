25% less CO₂ compared to pure fossil fuels: Aral pilots two new lower carbon fuels in Germany

Aral is piloting two new fuels – Aral Futura Super 95 and Aral Futura Diesel. Both fuels reduce CO 2 emissions compared to pure fossil fuels by at least 25%* and contain at least 30% of high-quality renewable components, including a significant share of advanced renewable components**. They are now publicly available for customers at one Aral station in Berlin and one in Düsseldorf. The first official fill of a passenger car happened today at the Berlin Holzmarktstraße site in the presence of Oliver Luksic, Parliamentary State Secretary of the Federal Department for Digital Affairs and Transport.

Patrick Wendeler, CEO of Aral AG, said: "We believe that petrol and diesel fuels that save CO 2 emissions can play an important role in the energy transition of transport – even as it continues to broader vehicle electrification and the diversification of drives such as bio-LNG, bio-CNG and hydrogen in heavy-duty transport. With our new fuels, we demonstrate what is already possible within the existing fuels standards today.”

“Advanced biofuels are an important technology for reducing greenhouse gases in road transport. In parallel with the ramp-up of e-mobility, they are an effective lever for significantly reducing CO 2 emissions in existing internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. We very much welcome the fact that Aral is offering a standard-compliant fuel with a high share of renewable components," said Oliver Luksic, Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Digital Affairs and Transport.

According to Statistisches Bundesamt, the transport sector is currently estimated to account for more than 25% of all CO 2 emissions in the European Union. Reducing its emissions is essential to help reach the country’s targets of reducing greenhouse gas emissions – that include CO 2 – by 65% (compared to 1990) by 2030. It is predicted that two thirds of transportation will remain ICE powered in 2030, so reducing carbon emissions from fuel is key. The obligation for distributors of petrol and diesel fuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions increases continuously to 25% in 2030. One option for meeting the obligation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is blending biofuels into fossil fuels.



Aral Futura fuels demonstrate that a CO 2 reduction of at least 25% compared to pure fossil fuels is technically possible by blending in renewable components and still meets the current standards DIN EN 590 (diesel) and DIN EN 228 (petrol)*. Existing vehicles can make its contribution to achieving the climate targets – today as well as in 2030 – through the fuel itself. Aral Futura fuels offer customers driving a vehicle with an internal combustion engine (conventional or hybrid) an option beyond current E10 petrol or B7 diesel fuel to play a part in contributing to the energy transition today – without any modification to their vehicle, provided it can run on E10 or B7 fuel.

Aral Futura fuels also contain the proven Aral Anti-Schmutz-Formel, the engine cleaning effect of which is certified by TÜV-Rheinland. It cleans away existing dirt from critical engine parts and protects against its build-up, contributing to the care of the engine.

Besides the growth of lower carbon fuels for existing ICE vehicles, Aral has set itself the goal to grow an infrastructure that supports decarbonization of transport, e. g. through EV chargers, bio-LNG/bio-CNG, and hydrogen. With 1,000 charging points, Aral already runs Germany’s largest publicly accessible ultra-fast charging network today – Aral pulse – providing fast, reliable charging infrastructure in convenient locations.