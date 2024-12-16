bp and XRG close deal to launch new natural gas platform – Arcius Energy

Abu Dhabi, UAE/London, UK: bp and XRG today announced they have reached financial close and completed formation of their new joint venture and international natural gas platform – Arcius Energy. Announced in February 2024, Arcius Energy is 51% owned by bp and 49% by XRG, ADNOC’s transformative investment company. The new joint venture will combine the pair’s deep technical capabilities and proven development track records as it aims to grow a highly competitive gas portfolio.
Arcius Energy, initially to operate in Egypt, includes interests assigned by bp across two development concessions, as well as exploration agreements.
H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Executive Chairman of XRG said: “The formation of Arcius Energy marks an exciting new chapter in our long-standing partnership with bp, and fully aligns with XRG’s objectives to accelerate the transformation of energy systems and build a world-scale integrated gas and chemicals portfolio to meet rising global demand. This progressive partnership will unlock a lower-carbon transition fuel to build a future where smarter, cleaner and more affordable energy is accessible for Egypt and the world."
Murray Auchincloss, chief executive of bp, added: “Arcius Energy brings together the strengths of our two companies to create a dynamic new platform for international growth in natural gas in the region. ADNOC, and now XRG, is a trusted partner, who we have worked with successfully for over five decades. Together, we can continue to build on bp’s 60 years of technical expertise and delivery of safe and efficient operations in Egypt – a hub for new opportunities to build out a highly competitive gas portfolio in the region.”
Senior Arcius Energy leadership were also appointed as part of the company’s formation. Naser Saif Al Yafei was appointed as Chief Executive Officer while Katerina Papalexandri was appointed as Chief Financial Officer. Both executives, from ADNOC and bp respectively, bring decades of experience in the energy sector.
bp press office, London: +44 20 7496 4076, bppress@bp.com
XRG, media@xrg.ae
Arcius, info@arciusenergy.com
In order to utilize the ‘safe’ provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the ‘PSLRA’) and the general doctrine of cautionary statements, bp is providing the following cautionary statement. This document contains certain forecasts, projections and forward-looking statements – that is, statements related to future, not past events and circumstances – with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of bp and certain of the plans and objectives of bp with respect to these items. These statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as ‘will’, ‘expects’, ‘is expected to’, ‘targets’, ‘aims’, ‘should’, ‘may’, ‘objective’, ‘is likely to’, ‘intends’, ‘believes’, ‘anticipates’, ‘plans’, ‘we see’ or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will or may occur in the future and are outside the control of bp. Actual results or outcomes, may differ materially from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed under “Risk factors” in bp’s most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and in any of our more recent public reports.
Our most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F and other period filings are available on our website at www.bp.com, or can be obtained from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on its website at www.sec.gov.
This document contains references to non-proved resources and production outlooks based on non-proved resources that the SEC's rules prohibit us from including in our filings with the SEC. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in our Form 20-F, SEC File No. 1-0626.