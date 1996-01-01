This was a year marked by exciting new developments as we delivered mobility solutions for millions of diverse customers around the world.

Our retail network expanded in the US as we marked the opening of our 300th TravelCenters of America location in Walton, Kentucky. We also launched a new integrated customer loyalty programme, earnify, providing exclusive savings on convenience and fuels.

In Australia, we agreed to acquire fuel and convenience retailer X Convenience, which, when complete, will expand our network with more than 50 sites in South Australia and Western Australia.

Customers on the move in the US, UK and in locations around the world have also been able to try new food ranges in many of our convenience stores – from customizable sandwiches to new, private-brand snacks.

A customer refuels at a TravelCenters of America site in Kentucky, US

EV charging

We have grown both our EV charging network in key markets, as well as the amount of energy we’ve sold. In the first nine months of the year, EV charge points installed grew by around 20% and energy sold increased two-fold compared to last year. We also sold one terawatt hour of energy – that’s one billion kilowatt hours.

In Germany, we opened the first Aral pulse standalone, large-scale charging hub with a high-tech convenience store and driver lounge. The hub in Mönchengladbach has enough bays to charge up to 28 EVs at the same time.

In the US, TravelCenters of America and bp pulse broke ground on one of the nation’s first publicly accessible medium- and heavy-duty truck charging stations in California, collaborating with the California Energy Commission.

bp pulse also signed a deal to roll out new ultra-fast Gigahubs™ at 75 locations in the US owned by Simon®, a real estate company that invests in shopping, dining, entertainment and other mixed-use centres.