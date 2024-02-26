TravelCenters of America celebrates 300th travel center milestone

WESTLAKE, OH – TravelCenters of America Inc., a bp brand, is celebrating the opening of its 300th travel center with a ribbon cutting ceremony this week at the newly rebuilt TA in Walton, KY. The 300th site opening is a milestone in TA’s strategic network growth plan which complements bp’s existing convenience and mobility business to offer all guests a seamless nationwide experience, both along the interstate and off.

“Celebrating this achievement is very exciting for both our team members and guests, and we are committed to continued growth and innovation to provide an outstanding experience for all travelers who visit us,” said Debi Boffa, CEO of TravelCenters of America. “We look forward to welcoming guests into our newly rebuilt Walton, KY travel center, which provides a welcoming, pleasant atmosphere with excellent amenities.”

A 300th celebration will be held February 27 at 10 a.m. at TA Walton, including a ribbon cutting ceremony in the new 12,200 square foot building featuring dining options such as HWY Kitchen, KFC, and a store with hot and cold food and beverage options, along with TA Truck Service and other amenities. For a full list of the amenities available at TA Walton, click HERE. To recognize the 300th milestone, TA is awarding 3,000 professional drivers double fuel points when using UltraONE Loyalty and also is holding an Instagram contest giving all guests the chance to win one of 30 $100 bp gift cards.

TA Walton brings 100 new jobs to the local community. In honor of the site opening, TA is donating $2,500 to the Freestore Foodbank, the largest emergency food and services provider to children and families in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana.

TA was acquired by bp in May 2023, adding around 290 sites to bp’s US network at the time. This year, TA plans to open 20 new locations. Other 2024 strategic initiatives include:



Adding 1,600 new truck parking spaces.

The installation of biodiesel blending infrastructure and bp Pulse EV charging stations at select sites throughout the country.

Improving guest touchpoints through enhanced store layouts and new benefits to its loyalty program.

Upgrading TA Truck Service mobile maintenance and emergency roadside assistance vehicles to better serve its fleet customers and professional drivers.

