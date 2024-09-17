60 years of progress: pioneering energy in the North Sea

Engine for progress

Heat, power and light. Thousands of jobs. Technology and innovation.

The North Sea is providing the UK with more than oil and gas alone. It is an engine for progress, helping to spread energy and expertise across the globe.

bp has been in the North Sea for the past 60 years – an industry pioneer. With safety as the first priority, bp has supported the development of technologies, skills and more. And this has happened in some of the world’s most challenging conditions, from high winds to large waves.

The Pitcaithly family has been part of bp’s growth in the North Sea during much of that time.

Three generations – John, Graeme and Lara – have worked across three bp platforms in the waters off the coast of Scotland. John Pitcaithly first went offshore to Forties Alpha in 1979.

Graeme works on Clair Ridge, and Lara is now learning the ropes on Clair Phase One, so she can one day achieve her dream of working in the control room – just like her dad.

“My family has benefited – and still does – from bp’s operations here in Scotland,” says Graeme Pitcaithly, who started his career working for bp chemicals at Grangemouth in 1997.

“My father encouraged me to work for bp, and Lara’s a bit like me in that she’s hands-on and practical, so I was happy when she said she wanted to start her career with an apprenticeship in the industry.”