60 years of progress: pioneering energy in the North Sea

From pioneering to evolving: 60 years of bp in the North Sea
Heat, power and light. Thousands of jobs. Technology and innovation.
The North Sea is providing the UK with more than oil and gas alone. It is an engine for progress, helping to spread energy and expertise across the globe.
bp has been in the North Sea for the past 60 years – an industry pioneer. With safety as the first priority, bp has supported the development of technologies, skills and more. And this has happened in some of the world’s most challenging conditions, from high winds to large waves.
The Pitcaithly family has been part of bp’s growth in the North Sea during much of that time.
Three generations – John, Graeme and Lara – have worked across three bp platforms in the waters off the coast of Scotland. John Pitcaithly first went offshore to Forties Alpha in 1979.
Graeme works on Clair Ridge, and Lara is now learning the ropes on Clair Phase One, so she can one day achieve her dream of working in the control room – just like her dad.
“My family has benefited – and still does – from bp’s operations here in Scotland,” says Graeme Pitcaithly, who started his career working for bp chemicals at Grangemouth in 1997.
“My father encouraged me to work for bp, and Lara’s a bit like me in that she’s hands-on and practical, so I was happy when she said she wanted to start her career with an apprenticeship in the industry.”
bp past and present: (from left) John, Lara and Graeme Pitcaithly
Graeme working in the Clair Ridge control room
Lara working on the Clair platform today
Graeme not only works on Clair Ridge, but he also played a vital role in its early development. During the design and construction phase, he helped to write the platform’s operating procedures and used a control room simulator at bp’s headquarters in Sunbury to uncover any potential challenges.
Graeme still uses the simulator several times a year to map out any modifications to the control systems, or to test the installation of a new piece of equipment.
The Clair Phase One platform, where Lara works, lies approximately six kilometres from Clair Ridge. She first started at bp around four years ago as an apprentice though the training organization OPITO, working in Aberdeen and offshore.
Last year, she was hired by bp as a trainee to help maintain and support the functionality of the platform. She is slowly gaining more responsibility in her role and, when she’s fully trained, will be able to work as a production technician.
Lara often talks with both her father and grandfather about her work. Her experiences offshore are quite different to the early days on the platforms, John and Graeme say.
“When I first started in 1979, there was a lot of mechanical work and maintenance that we needed to do manually. We were much more isolated as well. To stay in touch with our families, we could only write letters. Now, Lara can call home daily on her mobile,” says John, who retired in 2000.
Lara has embraced the lifestyle offshore, and often spends her free time on the platform in the common room chatting with her colleagues and watching TV.
She works about three weeks at a time at sea, before taking a helicopter back to Aberdeen for four or five weeks to take time off, attend training courses, or even compare notes with her bp team from home.
As the industry continues to change and develop, Lara feels that the skills she’s learning now will be applicable wherever her career takes her, offshore or onshore.
“I came into the industry at an exciting time, with bp announcing its net zero ambition just months after I started,” says Lara, who had initially considered studying chemical engineering, but chose an apprenticeship instead.
“This is a great industry, and I’ve learned so much. I’m proud to work for bp at this exciting time and to play a role in producing energy the world still needs. I look forward to a bright future in this fascinating sector.”
John working on Forties Alpha in the Seventies
In September 1964, bp received its first licence to explore in the North Sea. Eleven years later, Queen Elizabeth II pressed a symbolic button in bp’s control centre in Aberdeen, officially beginning production from the Forties field.
These are just two of the milestones that heralded the growth of the North Sea into one of the UK’s biggest economic success stories. Today, our portfolio there is focused around five key production hubs in the Central North Sea and west of Shetland.
bp aims to continue investing in the North Sea to deliver oil and gas that can be produced safely, reliably, and competitively, maximizing the resources and infrastructure around our existing hubs.
And we are working to help lay the groundwork for the energy transition too. In the city bp has called home for 60 years, we have formed a joint venture with Aberdeen City Council to develop the Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub – a green hydrogen production, storage and distribution facility, powered by renewable energy.
“From the award of our first exploration licence in 1964, bp has helped to pioneer the UK oil and gas industry. Today, we remain one of the largest holders of undeveloped barrels in the North Sea, with a portfolio of offshore facilities safely operated by a dedicated workforce who spend weeks at a time away from their loved ones, working round the clock in all seasons to help produce the energy the world still needs,” says Doris Reiter, SVP, North Sea. “I’m firmly of the view that bp’s legacy in regions like the North Sea provides the foundations from which a successful energy transition can be delivered.”
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II launches first oil flowing from the Forties field in 1975
A view of Shetland. The pipeline will join the Sullom Voe terminal, located at the northern end of the largest of the Shetland Islands
Getting oil and gas from under the ocean floor to where it needs to go is no small task. Miles of pipelines in the North Sea lie at the heart of these efforts.
bp is currently in the midst of laying its newest pipeline in support of its North Sea operations – a 1.2-kilometre route on the Shetland Islands between the Sullom Voe gas processing facility and other export pipelines. Although its span is relatively short, it’s an important new piece of energy infrastructure.
The current pipeline used to transport gas from the platforms where Graeme and Lara work is periodically unavailable for maintenance. This new pipeline will provide an alternative route for gas export from the Clair platforms.
“The pipeline will help to keep gas flowing from the west of Shetland for many years to come,” says Shaun Campbell, bp project manager. “It may be a relatively short pipeline, but it’s a complex project to manage with many different stakeholders and challenges to take into consideration. bp’s experience with activity like this, and our focus on safety, has been a big factor in helping us to deliver this project.”
