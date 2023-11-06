Seagull soars: securing energy for today from the North Sea

bp’s wider transformation is under way. While we’re mostly in oil & gas today, we’ve increased global investment into our lower carbon businesses, convenience stores and power trading from around 3% in 2019 to around 23% in 2023.

The mission Nicola Stevenson and Teresa Bachelet chose to accept as part of bp’s Seagull project team can be summed up in two key words: reuse and repurpose.

The two engineers – Nicola as project leader and Teresa the commissioning manager – were part of the team working on bp’s latest development in the North Sea.

From the outset, the plan to access the Seagull field’s estimated 50 million barrels of oil and gas was ambitious: connect four new wells to the 25-year-old central processing facility (CPF) of the Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) hub located 140 miles east of Aberdeen, Scotland.



As an added challenge, the Seagull project team was tasked with making the most of equipment already in situ and serving existing oil and gas operations.



Then, just as work on the project was ramping up, Covid-19 and the associated lockdowns hit.

