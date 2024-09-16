Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News and insights
  3. Press releases
  4. bp to divest operating US onshore wind business, as it focuses onshore renewables in Lightsource bp

bp to divest operating US onshore wind business, as it focuses onshore renewables in Lightsource bp

Release date:
16 September 2024
  • Aims to divest existing US onshore wind energy business, with interests in ten operating wind assets, net total generating capacity 1.3GW.
  • bp to integrate development of onshore renewable power into Lightsource bp.
  • In line with bp’s strategic drive to deliver a simpler, more focused, higher value company.   
Press release pdf / 137.6 KB
The 470MW Flat Ridge II Wind Farm is situated about 43 miles southwest of Wichita in south-central Kansas, US. Spread across 66,000 acres, Flat Ridge II utilizes 294 wind turbines

bp today announced that it plans to sell its existing US onshore wind energy business, bp Wind Energy, and aims to bring together the development of onshore renewable power projects through Lightsource bp. 


bp Wind Energy has interests in ten operating onshore wind energy assets across seven US states, operating nine of them. The assets have a combined gross generating capacity of 1.7GW (1.3GW net to bp). All wind assets are grid-connected and are already providing power to a range of offtakers. The operated assets are controlled through a remote operating centre in Houston.  

 

“Renewables are an important part of our strategy as bp transitions to an integrated energy company.”

 

William Lin, bp EVP for gas & low carbon energy

 

In November 2023, bp announced its agreement to take full ownership of Lightsource bp, its solar power developer joint venture. On completion of this acquisition – anticipated before the end of the year, subject to regulatory approvals – bp intends to support Lightsource bp’s continued growth, and also extend its world-class capabilities as a developer of cost-competitive, utility-scale renewable power assets worldwide for both solar and onshore wind. This will help meet bp’s own demand for low carbon power as well as helping customers decarbonise their operations. 


William Lin, bp EVP for gas & low carbon energy said: “Renewables are an important part of our strategy as bp transitions to an integrated energy company. "


“bp Wind Energy’s assets are high-quality and grid-connected but are not aligned with our plans for growth in Lightsource bp. So we believe the business is likely to be of greater value for another owner. This planned divestment is part of our strategy of continuing to simplify our portfolio and focus on value.“

 

bp intends to sell bp Wind Energy as an integrated business, with its experienced workforce expected to transfer to the new owner on completion of a sale. bp intends to launch the sale process shortly. 

Notes to editors

 

Details of bp Wind Energy’s assets: 

  • Fowler Ridge 1, Indiana: 288MW gross capacity, bp 100%
  • Fowler Ridge 3, Indiana: 99MW gross capacity, bp 100%
  • Flat Ridge 1, Kansas: 44MW gross capacity, bp 100%
  • Flat Ridge 2, Kansas: 470MW gross capacity, bp 100%
  • Titan, South Dakota: 25MW gross capacity, bp 100%

 

  • Cedar Creek 2, Colorado: 248MW gross capacity, bp 50%
  • Fowler Ridge 2, Indiana: 200MW gross capacity, bp 50%
  • Mehoopany, Pennsylvania: 141MW gross capacity, bp 50%
  • Auwahi, Hawaii: 21MW gross capacity, bp 50% (operated by partner)
  • Goshen 2, Idaho: 125MW gross capacity, bp 50%

Further information

 

Contacts

 

bp press office, London: bppress@bp.com

Cautionary statement

 

In order to utilize the ‘safe harbor’ provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the ‘PSLRA’) and the general doctrine of cautionary statements, bp is providing the following cautionary statement.  

 

This document contains certain forecasts, projections and forward-looking statements – that is, statements related to future, not past events and circumstances – with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of bp and certain of the plans and objectives of bp with respect to these items. These statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as ‘will’, ‘expects’, ‘is expected to’, ‘targets’, ‘aims’, ‘should’, ‘may’, ‘objective’, ‘is likely to’, ‘intends’, ‘believes’, ‘anticipates’, ‘plans’, ‘we see’ or similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will or may occur in the future and are outside the control of bp. Actual results or outcomes, may differ materially from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed under “Risk factors” in bp’s most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F as filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and in any of our more recent public reports. 

 

Our most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F and other period filings are available on our website at www.bp.com, ‎or can be obtained from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on its website at www.sec.gov.‎

Also on bp.com

Renewables and power

Annual Report

Newsletter sign-up