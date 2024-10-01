Castrol named official motor oil partner of the NBA and WNBA

NEW YORK and WAYNE, N.J. – Castrol, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) today announced a multiyear partnership that makes Castrol the Official Motor Oil Partner of both the NBA and WNBA.

As part of the partnership, Castrol will become official entitlement partner of NBA Rising Stars which takes place annually at NBA All-Star. The premier event showcases the league’s top first- and second-year players as they compete in a nationally televised four-team bracket style tournament coached by NBA legends. Castrol Rising Stars will tip off on Friday, Feb. 14 on TNT at Chase Center as part of NBA All-Star 2025 in San Francisco. Tickets for the event will go on sale in the coming weeks and will be available on NBAEvents.com or via the NBA Events App.

The agreement also includes presenting partnership of the NBA Pick’Em: Bracket Challenge for the NBA Playoffs, which allows fans to fill out a Playoffs bracket with their postseason predictions for a chance to win exclusive prizes.

The partnership comes on the heels of Castrol’s 125-year anniversary and delivers the brand a dynamic platform to engage audiences both on-and-off the court for years to come.

“Throughout its 125-year history, Castrol has demonstrated a unique ability to engage its consumers through innovation and authenticity,” said Julie Morris, NBA Senior Vice President of Commercial Development and Media. “We look forward to working hand-in-hand with Castrol and its family of brands to create exciting experiences for our global fanbase year-round.”

“The WNBA resonates with Castrol’s innovative spirit and pursuit of positive change,” said WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison. “We are eager to leverage our shared reach to amplify women’s sports among Castrol’s global audience.”

“We are incredibly excited to team up with NBA and WNBA, two world-leading organizations committed to driving progress,” said Andreas Osbar, CEO of Castrol Americas. “Through the partnership, we’ll garner inspiration from the world’s best athletes who push boundaries every day and embody what it means to keep moving forward.”

In addition to Castrol’s primary position, partner brands including bp, Amoco, bp pulse, Thorntons, ampm, and TravelCenters of America will bolster the sponsorship.

Castrol will also receive media exposure through on-court virtual signage during NBA and WNBA broadcasts as well as the leagues’ social and digital platforms to further bring the partnership to life for fans.

To tip off the partnership and celebrate the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, consumers who purchase five quarts of Castrol motor oil or get a Castrol oil change between October and December can enter for a chance to win an exclusive experience at Castrol Rising Stars at NBA All-Star 2025 in San Francisco (terms and conditions can be found at Castrol.com/NBA-Promo). Additional programs will offer unique opportunities for NBA and WNBA fans to connect with their favorite leagues.