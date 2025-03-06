bp announces non-executive director appointment

BP p.l.c. ("bp") today announced the appointment to its board of Ian Tyler as a non-executive director and chair elect of the remuneration committee, with effect from 1 April 2025.



Helge Lund, chair of bp, said: “On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Ian to bp. Ian brings a strong track record of executive and non-executive experience across multiple industries, most recently leading the remuneration committees of some of the UK’s largest quoted companies. Our board discussions will benefit from the focus he will bring on performance against the plans we set out on 26 February.”



Following the strategy announcement last month, the board will continue its work to identify new board members who will bring the additional skills and experience bp needs as it embarks on the next chapter.



Ian Tyler is currently chair of Grafton Group plc. He is senior independent director, chair of the remuneration committee and a member of the audit and nomination committees at Anglo American plc. Mr Tyler is also senior independent director and chair of the audit committee at Synthomer plc.



There are no additional matters that require disclosure under 6.4.8R of the UK Listing Rules.