BP enters Shandong, China, with new-look retail station

BP, through its new joint venture partnership with Dongming Petrochemical, today opened its first branded station in Shandong, China. The new store is the first in China to reflect BP’s new look and feel, and marks the start of its plan to add 1,000 new sites across China over the next five years.

Opened in the Huaiyin district of Jinan city, the station boasts a new refueling experience, providing BP’s high-quality Ultimate fuels, and convenience for customers. The new site will offer made-to-order Wild Bean Coffee delivered to the car, free WIFI and all the benefits linked to a multi-partner loyalty program with China Resources Networks (CRT), which covers over 6,000 merchants across the country.