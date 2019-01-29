BP enters Shandong, China, with new-look retail station

Site traffic information and cookies

29 January 2019
BP, through its new joint venture partnership with Dongming Petrochemical, today opened its first branded station in Shandong, China
Retail station, Jinan city, Shandong, China

BP, through its new joint venture partnership with Dongming Petrochemical, today opened its first branded station in Shandong, China. The new store is the first in China to reflect BP’s new look and feel, and marks the start of its plan to add 1,000 new sites across China over the next five years.

 

Opened in the Huaiyin district of Jinan city, the station boasts a new refueling experience, providing BP’s high-quality Ultimate fuels, and convenience for customers. The new site will offer made-to-order Wild Bean Coffee delivered to the car, free WIFI and all the benefits linked to a multi-partner loyalty program with China Resources Networks (CRT), which covers over 6,000 merchants across the country.

 

“We want to offer our Chinese customers a friendly and welcoming experience,” said Hanna Hofer, president of BP China Retail. “In this site, we are testing a new design and service offer, reflecting the uniqueness of the fast-changing retail environment and customer needs in China.”

 

BP is committed to a low carbon future, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its operations, improving its products and services to help customers lower their emissions, and to create new low carbon businesses.

 

This new location will be BP’s first retail site in China offering fast charging for electric vehicles and participating in BP Target Neutral programme to deliver a carbon-neutral operation. 

 

“China is an important market in our downstream growth strategy. This is the first BP site with our full offer, demonstrating our continued intent to provide charging solutions, fuels, and high quality retail offer to our consumers,” said Tufan Erginbilgic, chief executive, BP Downstream.

Notes to editors

 

  • BP is one of the leading foreign investors in the Chinese oil and gas sector. BP’s business activities in China include oil and gas exploration and development, petrochemicals manufacturing and marketing, aviation fuel supply, oil products retailing, lubricants blending and marketing, oil and gas supply and trading, LNG terminal and trunk line operation, chemicals technology licensing, advanced mobilities as well as venturing. Building on its business successes in China, BP has also expanded partnerships with Chinese national energy companies internationally. Further information about BP China is available on www.bp.com.cn.
  • BP is currently working with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) to operate over 740 dual-branded retail stations in Guangdong and Zhejiang provinces respectively. Across this network BP serves 500,000 customers and sells over 15 million litres of gasoline and diesel every day.
  • In 2018, BP established a joint venture with Shandong Dongming Petrochemical Group (Dongming Petrochemical) to develop a leading branded retail fuels and convenience business covering the Chinese provinces of Shandong, Henan and Hebei. BP has a 49% equity share of the joint venture and Dongming Petrochemical the remaining 51%.
  • In 2018, BP established a strategic partnership with CRT in customer loyalty. As the first multi-partner loyalty programme in China’s fuel retail sector and it will allow BP and CRT customers more opportunities to collect and redeem points in stores like Vanguard, The MixC, Ole and Pacific Coffee.
  • BP plans to add 1,000 retail stations in China in the next five years.
  • BP Target Neutral is administered by BP as a not-for-profit scheme – BP covers BP Target Neutral’s operating costs. BP Target Neutral’s work is governed by an independent Advisory & Assurance Panel of prominent environmental and industry experts. The panel ensures that all policies and activities conform to best practice in carbon management, and where possible will seek to set new standards for that best practice.

Cautionary statement

 

In order to utilize the ‘safe harbor’ provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the ‘PSLRA’), BP is providing the following cautionary statement. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements – that is, statements related to future, not past events and circumstances – which may relate to one or more of the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of BP and certain of the plans and objectives of BP with respect to these items. These statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as ‘will’, ‘expects’, ‘is expected to’, ‘aims’, ‘should’, ‘may’, ‘objective’, ‘is likely to’, ‘intends’, ‘believes’, ‘anticipates’, ‘plans’, ‘we see’ or similar expressions. Actual results may differ from those expressed in such statements, depending on a variety of factors including the risk factors set forth in our most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F under “Risk factors” and in any of our more recent public reports.

 

Our most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F and other period filings are available on our website at www.bp.com, or can be obtained from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on its website at www.sec.gov.

