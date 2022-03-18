bp files Annual Report and Form 20-F for 2021

London, 18 March – In accordance with Section 203.01 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual, BP p.l.c. announces that on March 18, 2022 it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission an Annual Report on Form 20-F that included audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021. BP’s Annual Report on Form 20-F is available online at BP’s website at www.bp.com and also online at www.sec.gov.

Shareholders have the ability to receive a hard copy of BP’s complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by visiting www.bp.com/papercopies, or by contacting our US distribution agent at 1-888-301-2505, or through an email request addressed to bpreports@issuerdirect.com.