bp looks to leverage power of generative AI with Copilot for Microsoft 365

bp is the one of the first companies globally to act as a launch partner for the ‘intelligent AI assistant’. bp will be able to roll out access at scale across a substantial part of its global workforce from early 2024.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 is a cloud-based service that integrates with the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. The service uses artificial intelligence and natural language processing to automate a variety of daily tasks such as writing emails and managing inboxes.

By using the capabilities of Copilot for Microsoft 365, bp can help employees to boost productivity, upskill, enhance business performance and support innovation. bp may also offer insights that may help shape the future functionality of the product.

Leigh-Ann Russell, bp’s EVP of innovation & engineering says:

“This collaboration with Copilot for Microsoft 365 is a significant next step in bp’s digital transformation. Leveraging the latest developments in AI-powered workplace solutions offers the opportunity for bp to transform how works get done. Our ambition is to empower our people to spend more time on innovation and the problem-solving that will help make the energy transition a success.

“bp has been using AI safely and responsibly in our operations for a number of years. Extending our work with a trusted partner such as Microsoft means that bp is one of the companies at the forefront of the global deployment of this tool.”

Clare Barclay, CEO, Microsoft UK says:

“Copilot for Microsoft 365 will help thousands of employees unlock creativity and give them the ability to focus on what really matters: problem-solving, innovation and accelerating the energy transition. We're supporting bp as it puts this transformational technology in the hands of its people.”