BP p.l.c. announces early tender results of cash tender offer for up to $1.3 billion aggregate principal amount of one series of USD notes

Non-U.S. distribution restrictions



Italy. None of the Tender Offer, this Offer to Purchase or any other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offer have been or will be submitted to the clearance procedure of the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (“CONSOB”) pursuant to Italian laws and regulations. The Tender Offer is being carried out in the Republic of Italy (“Italy”) as an exempt offer pursuant to article 101-bis, paragraph 3-bis of the Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as amended (the “Financial Services Act”) and article 35-bis, paragraph 4 of CONSOB Regulation No. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as amended. Holders or beneficial owners of the Notes that are resident or located in Italy can tender their Notes for purchase through authorized persons (such as investment firms, banks or financial intermediaries permitted to conduct such activities in Italy in accordance with the Financial Services Act, CONSOB Regulation No. 20307 of February 15, 2018, as amended, and Legislative Decree No. 385 of September 1, 1993, as amended) and in compliance with any other applicable laws and regulations and with any requirements imposed by CONSOB or any other Italian authority. Each intermediary must comply with the applicable laws and regulations concerning information duties vis-à-vis its clients in connection with the Notes or this Offer to Purchase.

United Kingdom. The communication of this Offer to Purchase and any other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offer is not being made by and such documents and/or materials have not been approved by an “authorised person” for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the “FSMA”). Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials is exempt from the restriction on financial promotions under section 21(1) of the FSMA on the basis that it is only directed at and may only be communicated to: (1) persons who are outside of the United Kingdom; (2) investment professionals falling within the definition contained in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Financial Promotion Order”); (3) those persons who are existing members or creditors of the Offeror or other persons falling within Article 43(2) of the Financial Promotion Order; or (4) any other persons to whom such documents and/or materials may lawfully be communicated in accordance with the Financial Promotion Order (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”). This Offer to Purchase and any other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offer is only available to relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

France. The Tender Offer is not being made, directly or indirectly, to the public in the Republic of France. Neither this Offer to Purchase nor any other document or material relating to the Tender Offer has been or shall be distributed to the public in the Republic of France other than to qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the “Prospectus Regulation”). Neither this Offer to Purchase nor any other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offer have been or will be submitted for clearance to the Autorité des marchés financiers.

Belgium. Neither this Offer to Purchase nor any other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offer has been, or will be, submitted or notified to, or approved or recognized by, the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (“Autorité des services et marchés financiers”/“Autoriteit voor Financiële Diensten en Markten”). The Tender Offer is not being made in Belgium by way of a public offering within the meaning of Articles 3, §1, 1° and 6, §1 of the Belgian Law of April 1, 2007 on public takeover bids (“loi relative aux offres publiques d’acquisition”/ “wet op de openbare overnamebiedingen”), as amended or replaced from time to time. Accordingly, the Tender Offer may not be, and is not being, advertised and the Tender Offer will not be extended and this Offer to Purchase and any other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offer (including any memorandum, information circular, brochure or any similar documents) may not, have not, and will not, be distributed or made available, directly or indirectly, to any person in Belgium other than to “qualified investors” (“investisseur qualifié”/“gekwalificeerde belegger”) within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation acting on their own account. Insofar as Belgium is concerned, the Tender Offer is made only to qualified investors, as this term is defined above. Accordingly, the information contained in this Offer to Purchase or in any other documents or materials relating to the Tender Offer may not be used for any other purpose or disclosed or distributed to any other person in Belgium.