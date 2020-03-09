BP, Shell and Lightsource BP join forces on solar energy

A consortium of BP, Shell and Lightsource BP has been named as the preferred bidder to supply electricity generation from renewable energy resources in Trinidad and Tobago.

The partners joined forces in response to the Trinidad and Tobago Government’s 130 MW Request For Proposal (RFP) for projects to underpin the country’s commitment to the Paris Agreement of achieving 10% of power generation from renewable sources by 2021.

The consortium’s proposal will see the development of two solar PV projects; one in collaboration with the University of the West Indies in Trincity and another in Couva in collaboration with the National Energy Corporation. The consortium now looks forward to working with the Government and other stakeholders to finalize the necessary agreements required to bring the project online.

The consortium combines the experience of BP and Shell with the expertise of Lightsource BP. BP and Shell each has over a century of operating globally and have a rich history as major operators in Trinidad and Tobago’s energy industry.

Lightsource BP, a 50:50 joint venture between Lightsource and BP, is a global solar energy company and a global leader in the financing, development and management of large-scale solar projects. The project is Lightsource BP’s first venture in the Caribbean, and the first time all three of the consortium partners have worked together on a joint project.

In submitting the bid, the consortium sought to offer a solution that met the technical requirements of the RFP as well as the need to fit into Trinidad and Tobago’s wider development needs.

Claire Fitzpatrick, Regional President, BP Trinidad and Tobago, said: "We are proud to join our partners in the development of Trinidad and Tobago’s first commercial scale renewable energy project. We have been in T&T for over 50 years and are excited by the opportunity to support the country as it transitions to a lower carbon future. By doing so, T&T will continue to make a contribution to the world which needs more energy but produced and used in cleaner, better ways. In pursuing this activity through collaboration, we are able to leverage the strengths of Lightsource BP, BP and Shell for the benefit of T&T.”

Eugene Okpere, VP and Country Chair, Shell, Trinidad and Tobago said “We are honoured to join our consortium partners, BP and Lightsource BP in this project, underscoring Shell’s commitment to helping Trinidad and Tobago’s move towards a low-carbon energy future. Our participation aligns seamlessly with our global strategy to promote the energy transition in all of the countries in which we operate, as we strive to find ways to provide more and cleaner energy solutions, while building a strong and sustainable business.”

Nick Boyle, CEO, Lightsource BP added: “This consortium represents a major collaboration in bringing solar energy to Trinidad and Tobago. We’re looking forward to working together to further the project and support the government’s renewable energy targets. Our solar projects generate sustainable and cost-competitive power around the world, and we’re excited to apply our expertise in Trinidad and Tobago and play a part in its energy transition.”