bp simplifies organisational structure and announces executive team changes

bp is simplifying its organisational structure, supporting delivery of the priorities it set out in February 2024 to grow the value of bp.



bp will continue to have three businesses - production & operations, gas & low carbon energy and customers & products – enabled by trading & shipping. The current regions, corporates & solutions organisation will be integrated into the businesses and functions, and bp will now be supported by five functions: finance; technology; strategy, sustainability & ventures; people & culture; and legal. Together these changes will reduce duplication and reporting line complexity. bp’s executive leadership team will reduce in size to ten members. bp's financial reporting structure remains unchanged.



William Lin, who previously led regions, corporates & solutions, will now lead the gas & low carbon energy business, succeeding Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath who is retiring from bp and her executive career. Emeka Emembolu will head bp’s technology function, taking over from Leigh-Ann Russell who is leaving bp for an external opportunity.



Murray Auchincloss, bp’s chief executive officer, said: “As I set out in February, bp’s destination from IOC to IEC is unchanged – and we need to deliver as a simpler, more focused and higher value company. These changes will help us do just that, reducing complexity within bp, allowing our team to focus on delivering our priorities and growing the value of bp.

“I congratulate William on his new role and am delighted to welcome Emeka to the leadership team. William brings extensive experience, expertise, and leadership to gas & low carbon energy - a key part of our portfolio. He has a proven track record of delivery, managing complex relationships and deals – effectively leading teams to build resilient businesses. Emeka has been chief of staff for the past two years and in a 25-year bp career has held senior technical roles right across the business, always focused on safety, value growth, people and technology.

“I would of course also like to thank Anja and Leigh-Ann. Anja has made a hugely positive and lasting impact, building a world class team and low carbon business platform and leading and implementing the right low carbon strategy for bp for the long term. Leigh-Ann has ensured bp kept aware of both the opportunities and risks presented by today’s fast-developing technologies. Her leadership, commitment to building diverse teams, and care for people are deeply appreciated throughout bp. I wish them both all the very best for the future.”

William Lin is already a member of bp’s leadership team in his current role as executive vice president for regions, corporates & solutions. For the past four years, he has led RC&S as a key integrator of bp’s global activities with customers, partners, and governments. William has worked in bp for 28 years, holding senior management roles across the world including in Asia Pacific, Egypt and the US, and as head of bp’s group chief executive office and as chief operating officer in the former Upstream responsible for all oil and gas regions across the portfolio.



Emeka Emembolu has worked as chief of staff for the past two years. In this role he has run the CEO office and provided direct support and advice to the bp leadership team. Emeka has been with bp for 25 years, starting his career working offshore as an engineer. Before joining the executive office, he ran bp’s business in the North Sea. Prior to that, he held a range of senior technical leadership roles in the Gulf of Mexico/Canada, North Africa and Alaska businesses and in bp’s subsurface function.