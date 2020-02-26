BP to leave three trade associations after detailed review of climate policies

BP today announced that, following an in-depth review examining the alignment of the climate-related policies and activities of trade associations with BP’s positions, it will leave three US-based organizations – American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM), the Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA) and the Western Energy Alliance (WEA).
Earlier this month BP introduced its ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero, as well as ten aims that underpin it. These include the aim to set new expectations for relationships with trade associations around the globe – the review published today and continuing engagement with these organizations on climate is part of this aim.
BP CEO Bernard Looney said: “Trade associations have long demonstrated how we can make progress through collaboration, particularly in areas such as safety, standards and training. This approach should also be brought to bear on the defining challenge that faces us all – supporting the rapid transition to a low carbon future. By working together, we can achieve so much more.
“BP will pursue opportunities to work with organizations who share our ambitious and progressive approach to the energy transition. And when differences arise we will be transparent. But if our views cannot be reconciled, we will be prepared to part company.
“My hope is that in the coming years we can add climate to the long list of areas where, as an industry, we work together for a greater good.”
Over the past six months, BP has conducted a review of how key trade associations’ climate-related activities and policy positions align with BP’s positions. Thirty associations – concentrated in North America, Europe and Australia – were selected for review and their current and recent policy positions, based on publicly available information, were assessed. As a result, they were determined to be aligned, partially aligned or not aligned with BP’s positions.
For three organizations, BP found misalignments that could not be reconciled. Due to material differences regarding policy positions on carbon pricing BP will leave American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) and the Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA). Due to material differences around the federal regulation of methane, as well as asset divestments in the states in which the organization is active, it will not renew its membership with the Western Energy Alliance (WEA).
BP has identified a further five organizations with which it is only partially aligned on climate. BP has communicated these differences to these associations.
BP has also communicated clear expectations with regards to climate positions and transparency to all associations within scope of the review.
This is an ongoing process – BP will actively monitor its memberships, participation and alignment with trade associations to which it belongs and will provide periodic updates, internally to the board of directors and to stakeholders as appropriate. BP plans to undertake another review in around two years’ time.
American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM)
Western Energy Alliance (WEA)
Western States Petroleum Association (WSPA)
American Petroleum Institute (API)
Australian Institute of Petroleum (AIP)
Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP)
National Association of Manufacturers (NAM)
US Chamber of Commerce
Australian Industry Greenhouse Network (AIGN)
Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association (APPEA)
Bundesverband der Deutschen Industrie (BDI)
Business Council of Australia (BCA)
BusinessEurope
Confederation of British Industry (CBI)
European Chemical Industry Council (Cefic)
European Round Table for Industry (ERT)
FuelsEurope
International Air Transport Association (IATA)
International Association of Oil and Gas Producers (IOGP)
International Emissions Trading Association (IETA)
International Gas Union (IGU)
IPIECA
Mineralölwirtschaftsverband (MWV)
Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI)
Oil & Gas UK (OGUK)
Spanish Association of Petroleum Products Operators (AOP)
Verband der Chemischen Industrie (VCI)
Vereniging Nederlandse Petroleum Industrie (VNPI)
VNO-NCW
World Business Council on Sustainable Development (WBCSD)
