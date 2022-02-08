bp update on strategic progress

bp today reports its full year results for 2021 and will also give an update on its strategic transformation, including accelerating its net zero ambition.
The strong progress bp has made over the past few years has reinforced its confidence in the delivery of its earnings and returns targets for 2025. In addition, it is now aiming to continue to grow EBITDA through to 2030.
bp is now aiming to sustain earnings (EBITDA) from resilient hydrocarbons out to 20301, despite focusing its oil and gas production and refining throughput.
bp also expects to increase the proportion of its capital expenditure in transition growth businesses to more than 40% by 2025 and is aiming for around 50% by 2030. It aims to generate earnings of $9-10 billion from these businesses by 20302, driven by five transition growth engines – bioenergy, convenience, electric vehicle (EV) charging, renewables and hydrogen.
Bernard Looney, bp chief executive, said: “Over the past two years we have set a new purpose, direction and strategy for bp, and completed the largest re-organisation in our history. With this period of change fully behind us, we are now solely focused on driving value through the safe, efficient delivery of our strategy.
“We enter 2022 with growing confidence. The past two years have reinforced our belief in the opportunities that the energy transition presents – to create value for our shareholders and to get to net zero. The need for, and role of, an integrated energy company (IEC) has – to our minds – never been clearer. Underpinning all of this is our steadfast commitment to perform while transforming.”
Since setting out its strategy in August 2020, bp has made strong progress across each of its three strategic focus areas and is on track to meet the targets it set for 2025.
In delivering its strategy, bp expects to show how operating as an integrated energy company can create value while supporting the low carbon ambitions of cities, countries and regions. This is demonstrated by its plans in its home in the UK, where it expects to invest across all its transition growth engines.
bp anticipates spending more than double the profit it generates in the UK out to the middle of this decade. Its plans represent an important return to growth for bp and its investment in the UK.
bp helped to create hydrocarbon value chains in the UK – in the North Sea, retail and convenience, and supply and trading – and now intends to help lead the creation of new electron and hydrogen value chains.
Bernard Looney commented: “Britain has been our home for more than 110 years and we are excited to help as it transitions to a thriving net zero economy.”
bp’s plans in the UK include:
This approach is not limited to the UK – bp sees opportunities to apply this integrated energy company model in many other geographies around the world.
The strategic progress bp is making, and the growing confidence it has in the opportunities of the energy transition, is now also allowing it to accelerate its net zero ambition and aims.
Bernard Looney said: “We are accelerating the greening of bp. Our confidence is growing in the opportunities that the energy transition offers. This allows us to raise our low carbon ambitions, and we are now aiming to be net zero across operations, production and sales by 2050 or sooner – unique among our peers. In a world heading for net zero, we’re best positioned for success if we are also heading for net zero. We believe our ambition is both good business and supports society’s drive towards the Paris goals.”
bp intends to provide shareholders with the opportunity of an advisory vote on its net zero ambition at its 2022 AGM.
Continuing to deliver this strategy is expected to allow bp to meet its 2025 targets of:
With a continuing commitment to its financial frame, including strict capital discipline, bp believes that – at an oil price of around $60 per barrel and subject to board discretion – it has the capacity to increase its dividend per ordinary share by around 4% a year through 2025. In addition, with its commitment to returning at least 60% of surplus cash flow through share buybacks – subject to retaining a strong investment grade credit rating – bp also expects to deliver around $4 billion buybacks a year at $60 a barrel through to 2025 – with upside in higher price environments.
Together with the strategy this underpins confidence in bp’s investor proposition to deliver long-term value to shareholders through committed distributions, profitable growth and sustainable value.
bp’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 results can be seen here.
