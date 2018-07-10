BP Ventures invests in energy monitor company Voltaware

BP Ventures, in support of BP Alternative Energy’s strategy in low-carbon power, storage and digital energy, has invested £1.5 million in Voltaware, whose innovative energy monitor offers businesses the ability to track their energy demand in detail, down to individual appliances.

BP Alternative Energy is exploring the impact that digitisation will have on the energy sector and how innovative technology will shape the way that energy is consumed and managed, both by businesses and individuals. Sensors such as those provided by Voltaware are one example of these emerging digitally-enabled innovations.

Dev Sanyal, chief executive of BP Alternative Energy, said “Nearly two thirds of the projected growth in global energy demand over coming decades is expected to come in the form of electricity, and BP is looking at innovative ways to meet customers’ power and storage needs. Enabled by digital technologies such as those provided by Voltaware, we can be more efficient in the generation of electricity and how that power can be monitored, moved, sold, traded and stored.”

