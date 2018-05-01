Site traffic information and cookies

First quarter 2018 results

1 May 2018
Momentum continues into 2018 as BP delivers strong 1Q profit
We have delivered another strong set of results. Our safe and reliable operations and strong financial delivery have continued into 2018. Underlying profit was up 23% on the previous quarter and was our best quarterly result in three years. With rising output from our new major projects and excellent reliability, Upstream production was 9% higher than a year earlier. “Moving through 2018 we’re determined to keep delivering our operational targets and maintaining capital discipline while growing cash flow and returns. “Over the longer term, our new lower carbon ambitions, including clear targets for our own emissions, will help ensure that all of BP is also focused on advancing the energy transition

 

Bob Dudley – Group chief executive

Graph shows underlying profit and operating cashflow
  • Underlying replacement cost profit* for the first quarter of 2018 was $2.6 billion, compared with $1.5 billion for the same period in 2017, a rise of 71%.
  • Operating cash flow excluding Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments* in the quarter was $5.4 billion including a $1.8 billion negative impact from an increase in working capital ($1.7 billion after adjusting for inventory holding gains) driven by higher oil prices and seasonal inventory builds. 
  • Upstream reported the strongest quarter since third quarter 2014 on both a replacement cost and underlying basis. 
  • Reported oil and gas production was 3.7 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in the quarter, 6% higher than the first quarter of 2017. Upstream production, excluding Rosneft, was 9% higher, supported by continued ramp up of major projects*. Upstream plant reliability* was 96% for the quarter. 
  • First Upstream major project of 2018, Atoll in Egypt, started production; to date in 2018, final investment decisions have been taken on four new projects – in Oman, India and two in the UK North Sea.
  • Continued Downstream earnings growth with strong refining availability in the US.
  • Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments in the quarter were $1.6 billion on a pre-tax basis, including $1.2 billion for the final payment relating to the 2012 Department of Justice settlement. 
  • BP continued its share buyback programme in the quarter, buying 18 million shares for a cost of $120 million.
  • Dividend unchanged at 10 cents per share.
  • See definitions in the Glossary on page 30. RC profit (loss), underlying RC profit, operating cash flow excluding Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments and organic capital expenditure are non-GAAP measures.

