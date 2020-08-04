From International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company: bp sets out strategy for decade of delivery towards net zero ambition

EBIDA - underlying replacement cost profit before interest and tax, add back depreciation, depletion and amortization and exploration expenditure written-off (net of non-operating items), less taxation on an underlying replacement cost basis. EBIDA per share – share buybacks are modelled across a range of share prices in this calculation and EBIDA is after impact of planned divestments Low carbon energy; low carbon technologies: Low carbon (renewable) electricity; bio-energy; electrification; future mobility solutions; carbon capture (CCUS); “blue” or “green” hydrogen; and trading in low carbon products. Note that, while there is some overlap, these terms do not mean the same as bp’s strategic focus area of “low carbon electricity and energy”, as described in this announcement. Low carbon investment; investment in low carbon energy; investment in low carbon: Capital expenditure on low carbon energy or technologies. Low carbon and other energy transition activities: Low carbon energy / technologies as described above, together with convenience; integrated gas and power; bp Ventures and Launchpad. Developed net renewable generating capacity; developed renewable generating capacity: the aggregate quantity, net to bp, of renewable generating capacity that has been developed, whether before or after the date of this announcement, to the point of Final Investment Decision. This figure is calculated irrespective of any subsequent sell-down; it represents the quantity developed up to the relevant date (e.g., 2030) rather than the quantity held at that date. Bioenergy production: production of bioenergy on an ethanol equivalent production basis for sugarcane ethanol and biopower production as well as refining bio co-processing production; net to bp. surplus cash flow - refers to surplus of sources of cash including operating cash flow, JV loan repayments and divestment proceeds, over uses, including leases, Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments, hybrid servicing costs, dividend payments and cash capital expenditure. ROACE - return on average capital employed as defined in BP Annual Report and Form 20-F 2019 (page 342).

(2) Following the end of the first quarter in which net debt is reduced to $35 billion, and subject to having surplus cash flow, the board will announce the quantum of share buybacks, returning at least 60% of the surplus cash flow arising in such quarter. Thereafter, and subject to maintaining a strong investment grade credit rating, the amount to be allocated to buybacks will be calculated on a cumulative basis, including surplus cash flow and the quantum of buybacks in previous quarters. Once a full four quarters have been reached, the calculation will be limited to the preceding four quarters, on a rolling basis.

BP's new strategy to focus on low-carbon electricity and energy, convenience and mobility, cost and carbon resilient and focused hydrocarbons, including statements regarding its aims to increase low-carbon investment 10-fold by 2030 and up to 8-fold by 2025, decrease capital intensity as major project wave completes, lower oil and gas production 40% from current levels by 2030 through active portfolio management, develop around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity by 2030, scale BP's presence and fuel sales in growth markets, maintain focus on safety and operational reliability, drive capital and cost productivity up, increase bioenergy production to 100,00 b/d, increase hydrogen business to 10% share of core markets, begin no exploration in new countries, build partnerships with countries, cities and industries in decarbonisation efforts and double customer interactions to 20 million per day by 2030 and increase electric vehicle charging points to over 70,000 and to amplify value through digital and innovation; plans and expectations to reduce Upstream oil and gas production to around 1.5mmboe/d and refining throughput to 1.2mmb/d by 2030; BP's new ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner including statements regarding its aims by 2030 for emissions reductions across operations, the carbon content of its oil and gas production, a 50% cut in the carbon intensity of products BP sells, methane measurement at major oil and gas processing sites by 2023 and subsequent reduction of methane intensity of operations, and aims to increase the proportion and amount of investment into non-oil and gas businesses over time; BP's expectations regarding shifts in energy markets; and BP's new financial frame to support a shift in allocating capital towards low carbon and other energy transition activities and for the combination of strategy and financial frame to provide a coherent and compelling investor proposition and create long-term value for BP's shareholders, including statements regarding BP's disciplined priorities for capital allocation, maintaining financial discipline with a rigorous business plan, strengthening the balance sheet, maintaining strict discipline on capital spending in a range of $14-16 billion to 2025 and within the lower end of the $13-15 billion range until net debt has been reduced to $35 billion, targeting $25 billion of divestment proceeds between the second half of 2020 and 2025, delivering strong and growing returns, with ROACE rising to 12-14% in 2025, rebalancing sources and uses of cash, on average over 2021-2025 to a balance point of around $40/bbl Brent, assuming an average bp refining marker margin around $11/bbl and Henry Hub at $3/mmBtu in 2020 real terms, resetting to a resilient level of dividend per quarter subject to the board's decision each quarter, a commitment to return at least 60% of surplus cash through share buybacks once net debt is reduced to $35 billion and subject to maintaining a strong investment grade credit rating, deleveraging and maintaining a strong investment grade credit rating, investing at scale into the energy transition as well as in BP's resilient hydrocarbons assets to maximize value and cash flow; and to drive growth in EBIDA per share at an average compounded annual growth rate of 7-9% to 2025 supported by the share buyback commitment and that by 2025 more than 20% of its capital is expected to be employed in transition businesses, including low carbon.



