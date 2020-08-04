From International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company: bp sets out strategy for decade of delivery towards net zero ambition

Focusing resilient hydrocarbon business on value:
Delivering on net zero ambition
Delivering long term value for shareholders
bp today introduces a new strategy that will reshape its business as it pivots from being an international oil company focused on producing resources to an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions for customers.
Within 10 years, bp aims to have increased its annual low investment 10-fold to around $5 billion a year, building out an integrated portfolio of low carbon technologies, including renewables, bioenergy and early positions in hydrogen and CCUS. By 2030, bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity – a 20-fold increase from 2019 – and to have doubled its consumer interactions to 20 million a day.
Over the same period, bp’s oil and gas production is expected to reduce by at least one million barrels of oil equivalent a day, or 40%, from 2019 levels. Its remaining hydrocarbon portfolio is expected to be more cost and carbon resilient.
By 2030, bp aims for emissions from its operations and those associated with the carbon in its upstream oil and gas production (addressed by Aim 1 and Aim 2 of bp’s net zero ambition) to be lower by 30-35% and 35-40% respectively.
bp also today sets out a new financial frame to support a fundamental shift in how it allocates capital, towards low carbon and other energy transition activities. The combination of strategy and financial frame is designed to provide a coherent and compelling investor proposition – introducing a balance between committed distributions, profitable growth and sustainable value – and create long-term value for bp’s stakeholders.
As part of the investor proposition, bp’s board has introduced a new distribution policy, with two elements:
Earlier this year bp announced its new purpose, net zero ambition and aims, and its determination to reimagine energy and reinvent bp. Building on the purpose, together with bp’s beliefs about the future of energy systems and changing customer demands, the strategy sets out how bp expects to deliver its ambition.
“bp has been an international oil company for over a century - defined by two core commodities produced by two core businesses. Now we are pivoting to become an integrated energy company - from IOC to IEC. From a company driven by the production of resources to one that that’s focused on delivering energy solutions for customers.
“We believe our new strategy provides a comprehensive and coherent approach to turn our net zero ambition into action. This coming decade is critical for the world in the fight against climate change, and to drive the necessary change in global energy systems will require action from everyone.
“So, in the years ahead, bp is going to significantly scale-up our low-carbon energy business and transform our mobility and convenience offers. We will focus, and reduce, our oil, gas and refining portfolio. And, as we drive down emissions on our route to net zero, we are committed to continuing to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders.
The strategy is built around three focus areas of activity and three distinctive sources of differentiation, underpinned by a new sustainability frame and advocacy for policies that support net zero.
The focus areas are:
The three sources of differentiation to amplify value are:
Delivering the strategy will see bp become a very different company by 2030. By then, bp aims for:
Over the same time:
Through this change, bp will continue its commitment to performing as it transforms – maintaining its focus on safety, operational excellence and financial discipline.
The introduction of the new strategy and transformation of bp are expected to deliver material progress towards its ambition to become net zero by 2050 or sooner and its supporting aims. By 2030, bp aims to have delivered significant progress against its first five Aims:
bp also today introduces a new financial frame that will support this transformation and delivery of the strategy. It sets out bp’s clearly defined priorities for capital allocation:
bp intends to maintain its financial discipline with a rigorous business plan, including strengthening its balance sheet, maintaining strict discipline on capital spending and deleveraging to reduce net debt to $35 billion.
bp intends to maintain annual capital expenditure -- including inorganic investment — in a range of $14-16 billion to 2025; keeping within the lower end of the $13-15 billion range until net debt has been reduced to $35bn. As it high-grades its portfolio, bp is also targeting $25 billion of divestment proceeds between the second half of 2020 and 2025.
Based on expected growth in profitability, and its focus on disciplined investment allocation, bp aims to deliver strong and growing returns, with ROACE rising to 12-14% in 2025(1). It also expects to rebalance its sources and uses of cash, on average over 2021-25, to a balance point of around $40/bbl Brent, assuming an average bp refining marker margin around $11/bbl and Henry Hub at $3/mmBtu in 2020 real terms.
bp is committed to delivering attractive returns to shareholders. Therefore, as part of the financial frame, bp’s board has put in place a new distribution policy, comprising two elements:
The board believes setting a dividend at this level takes into account the current uncertainty regarding the economic consequences of the COVID pandemic, supports bp’s balance sheet and also provides the flexibility required to invest into the energy transition at scale. The commitment to return surplus cash as buybacks offers investors benefits from potential cash flow upside, while also reinforcing bp’s commitment to investment discipline.
The combination of this frame and the new strategy creates bp’s new investor proposition:
This announcement includes inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014. The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of BP p.l.c. is Ben Mathews, Company Secretary.
(1) This ROACE figure is based on $50-60/bbl (2020 real).
(2) Following the end of the first quarter in which net debt is reduced to $35 billion, and subject to having surplus cash flow, the board will announce the quantum of share buybacks, returning at least 60% of the surplus cash flow arising in such quarter. Thereafter, and subject to maintaining a strong investment grade credit rating, the amount to be allocated to buybacks will be calculated on a cumulative basis, including surplus cash flow and the quantum of buybacks in previous quarters. Once a full four quarters have been reached, the calculation will be limited to the preceding four quarters, on a rolling basis.
(3) This EBIDA figure is based on $50-60/bbl (2020 real).
BP press office, London: +44 (0)20 7496 4076, bppress@bp.com
