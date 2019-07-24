Groupe Renault and BP deepen their strategic partnership

Boulogne-Billancourt and London, 07/24/2019



Groupe Renault and BP with its global lubricant business Castrol have decided to enlarge their strategic partnership from 1 January 2020, building upon the successful collaboration which began in 2017 through a Formula 1 partnership.



BP and Castrol are extending their partnership with Renault F1 Team until 2024, providing advanced fuels and engine oil, gear and hydraulic oils, greases and brake fluid, as well as supplying a range of high-performance industrial lubricants to the Team’s technical centres in Enstone for the chassis and in Viry-Châtillon for the engine. BP and Castrol play a key role in supporting Renault F1 Team as the new Formula 1 regulations come into effect in 2021.



Groupe Renault has selected Castrol as its aftersales’ global service fill engine oil lubricants partner from 1 January 2020. A new Renault Castrol jointly branded product range will be sold to Renault dealers and Renault drivers will benefit from the successful cooperation initiated through the Formula 1 partnership. Groupe Renault and Castrol, both leading brands with advanced technologies, will combine their expertise to continue delivering improved service to Renault customers.



This strong technical partnership in service fill and Formula 1 will enable the partners to push technological boundaries both on and off the track. With Castrol, one of the world’s leading lubricants brands, Groupe Renault will build a strong partnership that will enable Renault customers and dealers to enjoy the best service and products while contributing strongly to our Formula 1 ambitions.



BP and Castrol are delivering advanced lubricants that can reduce emissions today and have the technology to develop breakthroughs for the transport of tomorrow. Groupe Renault and BP’s strong and growing partnership will enable both companies to combine the excellent skills and knowledge across both organizations to explore the opportunities in this rapidly evolving market.

