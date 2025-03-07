JERA and bp announce leadership team of planned 50-50 offshore wind joint venture, JERA Nex bp

JERA Co., Inc. and bp have today announced the leadership team of their planned 50-50 offshore wind joint venture, JERA Nex bp. The new entity will be a leading global offshore wind developer, owner and operator and will be led by CEO Nathalie Oosterlinck, currently serving as CEO of JERA Nex.

In addition to Oosterlinck, the leadership team reflects the strong bench of talent from both organizations:

Erin Eisenberg, CFO; currently VP Finance, low carbon energy at bp

Richard Sandford, Chief Development Officer; currently SVP offshore wind at bp

Zlati Christov, Chief Investment Officer; currently Chief Investment Officer at JERA Nex

Eric Antoons, Chief Operating Officer; currently co-CEO of Parkwind

Alfonso Montero Lopez, Chief Technical Officer; currently VP, offshore wind engineering at bp

Formation of JERA Nex bp, first announced in December, is intended to accelerate development from the combined pipelines and bolster access to competitive financing.

Yukio Kani, Global CEO and Chair of JERA said: “The leadership team of JERA Nex bp brings together the best characteristics of both companies and has the experience and expertise to lead this next phase of development in offshore wind energy. With the backing of two strong shareholders with a long history of cooperation, and with an exciting and globally diversified development portfolio we are confident JERA Nex bp will play a critical role in the energy transition in Japan, the UK and beyond.”

William Lin, executive vice president for gas and low carbon energy, bp, said: “JERA Nex bp will enter the market with a world-class leadership team and a strong portfolio of high quality operating assets and projects pipeline. As a leading independent platform for renewables development, the JV will benefit from the strong partnership between the two shareholders that extends beyond low carbon energy.”

The announcement of the JERA Nex bp leadership team was made in the presence of Yoji Muto, Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry; Jonathan Reynolds, UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade; and Julia Longbottom, the British Ambassador to Japan as part of the Signing ceremony for the Memorandum of cooperation in offshore wind power.

Subject to regulatory and other approvals, the new entity will have operating and development assets totalling 13GW potential net generating capacity across Europe, Asia Pacific and the US.

