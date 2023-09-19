Site traffic information and cookies

  Kate Thomson appointed as bp interim chief financial officer

Release date:
19 September 2023
Press release pdf / 107.7 KB
Kate Thomson - interim chief financial officer

bp today announced that Kate Thomson has been appointed interim chief financial officer. Her appointment follows the appointment last week of Murray Auchincloss as bp’s interim chief executive officer. 

 

Kate is currently bp’s senior vice president, finance for production & operations, responsible for the financial stewardship of and commercial partnering with the business globally. She has been with bp for 19 years, previously holding a number of senior financial roles, including group treasurer and head of group tax. 

 

Murray Auchincloss, interim chief executive officer 

 

Murray Auchincloss, bp’s interim chief executive officer said: “Kate’s experience and skills make her ideally suited to take on the role of interim CFO. She brings deep technical knowledge together with a detailed understanding of bp, and has a first-class track record of leadership across our finance function. I look forward to working alongside her as we continue to deliver bp’s strategy”.

 

Before joining bp in 2004, Kate had worked in professional services firms including with Ernst & Young in M&A tax and as group head of tax for Charter plc. Kate has been a member of the board of Aker BP for the past 7 years and also serves on the boards of a number of bp Group companies. She is a qualified chartered accountant.  

Further information

 

Contacts

 

bp press office, London: +44 20 7496 4076, bppress@bp.com

