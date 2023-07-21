Ukraine response

bp donates to Ukraine mine clearance

The $2 million donation to mine clearance charity the HALO Trust is part of bp's previously announced $20 million towards humanitarian aid.

The donation will be used to buy key assets for national staff – a fleet of 21 vehicles and 50 mine detectors as well as to cover initial fuel, lubricants, and maintenance costs.

The fleet will immediately support a variety of humanitarian interventions, such as: