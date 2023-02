All valid BP Solar warranty claims will continue to be honored. Please contact your installer for solar warranty and recycling support.



In the event that your installer cannot be contacted, please refer to the relevant country information below:

Americas (North, Central, South)

Telephone: 1 800 891 2163

Email: bpsolarwarranties.us@bp.com

Australia and Asia Pacific

Email: ausproductsupport@bp.com

Europe, Middle East and Africa



Email: bpsolarwarranties.NE@bp.com