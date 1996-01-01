What we do

bp was one of the founders of the original Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), which first discovered oil at Burgan in 1938. Years later, bp was the first oil company to be invited by the Kuwaiti Government to assist in the redevelopment of Kuwait's oil industry in 1992.



Today, bp is proud to be supporting Kuwait within two agreements; an Enhanced Technical Services Agreement (ETSA) with Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) signed in 2016 and a Technical Services Agreement (TSA) with Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) signed in 2018. The ten-year ETSA with KOC enables bp to bring its expertise in enhanced oil recovery to the Burgan oilfield in South and East Kuwait through 50 secondment opportunities of bp’s technical experts. Under the TSA, bp provides advice and technical experts to help enhance operational excellence, reliability management, commissioning and start-up readiness at Al- Zour refinery.



Our people and partners

bp in Kuwait is committed to developing local capabilities and Kuwaiti talent by improving their technical and management skills. Examples include sponsorship of training programmes, courses in country, coaching programmes and visits offered to our partners’ employees to bp facilities worldwide. bp has a representative office in Kuwait and is actively engaged with the government.



Social investment

Kuwaiti youth participate in bp’s regional social investment programme, bp Young Adventurers, a leadership and development initiative for young adults. Every year young people are brought together from around the Middle East to build management and problem-solving skills through team-building and outdoor activities.