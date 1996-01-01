Site traffic information and cookies

Norway

Offering a variety of energy solutions in Norway
Cityscape, Oslo, Norway

What we do

bp has been operating in Norway since 1970. Today, our work is focused on our downstream products through the Norwegian entities BP Fuels & Lubricants AS and Air BP Norway AS.

 

Norway has a variety of energy needs and we offer various energy solutions. In the main, these are lubricants and products for the auto, industrial, aviation and marine industries.

 

The major brands under which we operate are Castrol and Air bp.

 

Our people and partners

We employ around 15 dedicated staff in our lubricants business, mainly within sales functions, who help distribute and promote bp and Castrol products in Norway. Our back office support is based in
Budapest, Hungary.

Human rights and environmental protection

Download the statements below:

Air bp truck

Air bp Norway

Human rights and environmental protection statement

pdf / 114.4 KB
Download now
A car driving down a snowy road surrounded by mountains

BP Fuels & Lubricants AS

Human rights and environmental protection statement

pdf / 115 KB
Download now
Please use the contact details below to email, call or write to us at bp Norway. We aim to deal with enquiries as quickly as possible.

BP Fuels & Lubricants AS

Tjuvholmen allé 3,

0252 Oslo,

Norway

 

Phone: +47 22 51 12 20
Email: post@castrol.com

Air BP Norway AS

Tjuvholmen allé 3,

0252 Oslo,

Norway

 

Phone: +47 22 51 12 20
Email: post@castrol.com

