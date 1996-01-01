What we do

bp has been operating in Norway since 1970. Today, our work is focused on our downstream products through the Norwegian entities BP Fuels & Lubricants AS and Air BP Norway AS.

Norway has a variety of energy needs and we offer various energy solutions. In the main, these are lubricants and products for the auto, industrial, aviation and marine industries.

The major brands under which we operate are Castrol and Air bp.



Our people and partners

We employ around 15 dedicated staff in our lubricants business, mainly within sales functions, who help distribute and promote bp and Castrol products in Norway. Our back office support is based in

Budapest, Hungary.