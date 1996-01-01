South Korea

Since the establishment of its marine lubricant business in 1977, bp has extended its activities to industrial and automotive lubricants. By acquiring Castrol in 2000, bp extended its reputation as a premium lubricant producer and supplier in the automotive, industrial and marine businesses to a wide range of customers in its respective markets. bp is currently working with Korean major companies.
We have offered automotive lubricants including engine oils, grease and fluids to the Korea market for more than 30 years. We have very good partnerships with car manufacturers in Korea, and about 30 distributors work closely with us in the local automotive market.
bp has a global network of technical service, customer service and distributor partner teams with a Castrol presence in over 820 ports and 82 countries. Our bp team works tirelessly to ensure its customers can access the lubricants and technical services they need – from LA to Lisbon and from Singapore to Stockholm. Together, bp can optimize customer’s fleet’s performance and find efficiencies. bp’s key customers in Korea include shipping companies, shipyards and trading companies.
Castrol Industrial is the only company that has a full product range that covers all the industrial applications. We are providing products and service through super distributors to auto, heavy industry, machines, robotics, wind and power plants and we are successfully contributing lubricant solutions to various customers including the global OEM and local industrial manufacturers such as SKF, ZF, Schaeffler, Siemens, Vestas, Samsung, HMC and KIA.
For more information about the lubricants business of bp Korea, visit www.castrolkorea.com.
bp supplies LNG to Korea from its global LNG trading portfolio and invested LNG projects. Supplies are from various countries including the US, Trinidad and Tobago, Indonesia and Australia. bp has maintained close business relationships with gas and power utilities, refineries and petrochemical companies in Korea.
bp has built many vessels including oil tankers, LNG carriers, drilling ships and offshore production facilities in Korean shipyards such as Hyundai Heavy Industries, Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME). Most recently, the construction of bp’s Mad Dog 2 Argos floating production unit was completed by SHI in 2021, and bp took deliveries of 6 Partnership class LNG carriers from DSME in 2019.
In 2023, bp and Deep Wind Offshore formed a joint venture to develop offshore wind opportunities in Korea. As part of the agreement, bp and Deep Wind Offshore-owned will develop the early-stage offshore wind portfolio, which includes four projects across the Korean peninsula with a potential generating capacity of up to 6GW.
bp Korea focuses its support on education programmes for the local community.
Our employees voluntarily contribute a certain amount of money to support this scholarship every month, and bp matches these donations. The combined fund has been used to provide scholarships to university students from unemployed families since 2006. bp Korea also supports the Race for the Future programme of the Partners for the Future Foundation, which is part of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea.
Please use the contact details below to email or write to us in South Korea. We aim to deal with enquiries as quickly as possible.