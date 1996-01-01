South Korea

Lubricants

Since the establishment of its marine lubricant business in 1977, bp has extended its activities to ‎industrial and automotive lubricants. By acquiring Castrol in 2000, bp extended its reputation as a ‎premium lubricant producer and supplier in the automotive, industrial and marine businesses to a wide ‎range of customers in its respective markets. bp is currently working with Korean major companies.‎



Automotive

We have offered automotive lubricants including engine oils, grease and fluids to the Korea market for more ‎than 30 years. We have very good partnerships with car manufacturers in Korea, and about 30 ‎distributors work closely with us in the local automotive market.



Marine

bp has a global network of technical service, customer service and distributor partner teams with a Castrol ‎presence in over 820 ports and 82 countries. Our bp team works tirelessly to ensure its customers can ‎access the lubricants and technical services they need – from LA to Lisbon and from Singapore to ‎Stockholm. Together, bp can optimize customer’s fleet’s performance and find efficiencies. bp’s key ‎customers in Korea include shipping companies, shipyards and trading companies.‎



Industrial

Castrol Industrial is the only company that has a full product range that covers all the industrial ‎applications. We are providing products and service through super distributors to auto, heavy ‎industry, machines, robotics, wind and power plants and we are successfully contributing lubricant ‎solutions to various customers including the global OEM and local industrial manufacturers such as ‎SKF, ZF, Schaeffler, Siemens, Vestas, Samsung, HMC and KIA.‎



For more information about the lubricants business of bp Korea, visit www.castrolkorea.com.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG)‎

bp supplies LNG to Korea from its global LNG trading portfolio and invested LNG projects. Supplies are ‎from various countries including the US, Trinidad and Tobago, Indonesia and Australia. bp has maintained ‎close business relationships with gas and power utilities, refineries and petrochemical companies in Korea.‎

Shipbuilding

bp has built many vessels including oil tankers, ‎LNG carriers, drilling ships and offshore production facilities in Korean shipyards such as Hyundai Heavy ‎Industries, Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME). ‎Most recently, the construction of bp’s Mad Dog 2 Argos floating production unit was completed by ‎SHI in 2021, and bp took deliveries of 6 Partnership class LNG carriers from DSME in 2019.‎

Offshore wind



In 2023, bp and Deep Wind Offshore formed a joint venture to develop offshore wind opportunities in Korea. As part of the agreement, bp and Deep Wind Offshore-owned will develop the early-stage offshore wind portfolio, which includes four projects across the Korean peninsula with a potential generating capacity of up to 6GW.

Community engagement

bp Korea focuses its support on education programmes for the local community.‎



Scholarship for university students from unemployed families

Our employees voluntarily contribute a certain amount of money to support this scholarship every ‎month, and bp matches these donations. The combined fund has been used to provide scholarships to ‎university students from unemployed families since 2006. bp Korea also supports the Race for the Future ‎programme of the Partners for the Future Foundation, which is part of the American Chamber of Commerce ‎in Korea.