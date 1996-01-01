Site traffic information and cookies

South Korea

bp has been in Korea for more than 30 years
Local website (in Korean / 한국어 웹사이트)
Castrol Korea
A bp health, safety, security and environment (HSSE) inspector at the Hyundai Heavy Industries shipyard in Ulsan, South Korea

Lubricants

Since the establishment of its marine lubricant business in 1977, bp has extended its activities to ‎industrial and automotive lubricants. By acquiring Castrol in 2000, bp extended its reputation as a ‎premium lubricant producer and supplier in the automotive, industrial and marine businesses to a wide ‎range of customers in its respective markets. bp is currently working with Korean major companies.‎


Automotive

We have offered automotive lubricants including engine oils, grease and fluids to the Korea market for more ‎than 30 years. We have very good partnerships with car manufacturers in Korea, and about 30 ‎distributors work closely with us in the local automotive market.


Marine

bp has a global network of technical service, customer service and distributor partner teams with a Castrol ‎presence in over 820 ports and 82 countries. Our bp team works tirelessly to ensure its customers can ‎access the lubricants and technical services they need – from LA to Lisbon and from Singapore to ‎Stockholm. Together, bp can optimize customer’s fleet’s performance and find efficiencies. bp’s key ‎customers in Korea include shipping companies, shipyards and trading companies.‎


Industrial

Castrol Industrial is the only company that has a full product range that covers all the industrial ‎applications. We are providing products and service through super distributors to auto, heavy ‎industry, machines, robotics, wind and power plants and we are successfully contributing lubricant ‎solutions to various customers including the global OEM and local industrial manufacturers such as ‎SKF, ZF, Schaeffler, Siemens, Vestas, Samsung, HMC and KIA.‎


For more information about the lubricants business of bp Korea, visit www.castrolkorea.com.

 

Liquefied natural gas (LNG)‎

bp supplies LNG to Korea from its global LNG trading portfolio and invested LNG projects. Supplies are ‎from various countries including the US, Trinidad and Tobago, Indonesia and Australia. bp has maintained ‎close business relationships with gas and power utilities, refineries and petrochemical companies in Korea.‎

 

Shipbuilding

bp has built many vessels including oil tankers, ‎LNG carriers, drilling ships and offshore production facilities in Korean shipyards such as Hyundai Heavy ‎Industries, Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME). ‎Most recently, the construction of bp’s Mad Dog 2 Argos floating production unit was completed by ‎SHI in 2021, and bp took deliveries of 6 Partnership class LNG carriers from DSME in 2019.‎

 

Offshore wind

In 2023, bp and Deep Wind Offshore formed a joint venture to develop offshore wind opportunities in Korea.  As part of the agreement, bp and Deep Wind Offshore-owned will develop the early-stage offshore wind portfolio, which includes four projects across the Korean peninsula with a potential generating capacity of up to 6GW.

 

Community engagement

bp Korea focuses its support on education programmes for the local community.‎


Scholarship for university students from unemployed families

Our employees voluntarily contribute a certain amount of money to support this scholarship every ‎month, and bp matches these donations. The combined fund has been used to provide scholarships to ‎university students from unemployed families since 2006. bp Korea also supports the Race for the Future ‎programme of the Partners for the Future Foundation, which is part of the American Chamber of Commerce ‎in Korea.

Please use the contact details below to email or write to us in South Korea. We aim to deal with enquiries as quickly as possible.

bp Korea

19F., 302, Teheran-ro

Gangnam-gu

Seoul 06210

 

Phone: 1577 1904
Email: bpkorea@uk.bp.com

