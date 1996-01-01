Site traffic information and cookies

Philippines

The ‘pearl in the Pacific’ is ready to be discovered
Traditional fishing boat at Nacpan beach, Palawan, Philippines

What we do

This island nation, home to a young and growing population of more than 100 million people, has also been a home to bp since 1986.

The Castrol-branded range of automotive lubricants is the main business of the bp group in the Philippines today. bp also supplies global marine and industrial customers who have operations in the Philippines. 

Castrol markets and distributes lubricants here, catering to consumers owning two-wheeler, car and commercial vehicles. Its portfolio of leading global brands – including Castrol POWER1 and Activ for four-stroke bikes, Castrol Magnatec and GTX for gasoline and diesel-powered cars, and Castrol CRB Turbo for diesel-powered trucks – are distributed in the Philippines through diverse channels including auto spare parts shops and workshops.

 

Our people and partners

The Castrol Philippines (CPI) office is based in the central business district of Makati City.

Please use the contact details below to email, call or write to us at Castrol Philippines, Inc. We aim to deal with enquiries as quickly as possible.

Castrol Philippines, Inc.

32nd Floor LKG Tower

6801 Ayala Avenue, Makati City
1226, Philippines

 

Phone: (+632) 8 884 1478
Fax: (+632) 8 8841911

Employment enquiries

Email: PhilippinesHR@bp.com

