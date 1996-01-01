What we do

This island nation, home to a young and growing population of more than 100 million people, has also been a home to bp since 1986.



The Castrol-branded range of automotive lubricants is the main business of the bp group in the Philippines today. bp also supplies global marine and industrial customers who have operations in the Philippines.



Castrol markets and distributes lubricants here, catering to consumers owning two-wheeler, car and commercial vehicles. Its portfolio of leading global brands – including Castrol POWER1 and Activ for four-stroke bikes, Castrol Magnatec and GTX for gasoline and diesel-powered cars, and Castrol CRB Turbo for diesel-powered trucks – are distributed in the Philippines through diverse channels including auto spare parts shops and workshops.

Our people and partners

The Castrol Philippines (CPI) office is based in the central business district of Makati City.