As the official fuel supplier to the Repco Supercars Championship, bp is excited to fuel the entire Supercars grid with our new lower carbon* fuel, bp E75 Racing Fuel,

The new race fuel contains more than 80% of second generation fuel components that are sourced from renewable feedstocks.

The Repco Supercars Championship provides bp an unparalleled opportunity to put its fuels through their paces under the harshest conditions across Australia and New Zealand.In line with the changes to vehicles following the introduction of the Gen 3 platform – which introduced cars with a greater likeness to their roadgoing counterparts - bp has collaborated with Supercars to develop this new lower carbon* race fuel for the racetrack.

bp E75 Racing Fuel has been developed by bp’s global fuel technology experts, the same team behind its premium bp Ultimate fuels for motorists in Australia & New Zealand.

bp is excited to be bringing a presence across all Supercars events, with prizing, activations and more.



*New bp E75 Racing Fuel has a lower Well-to-Wheel carbon intensity compared to the fuel produced and supplied by bp for last season’s Repco Supercars Championship.

