Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Community
  3. Sponsorship
  4. Supercars bp Adelaide Grand Final

Supercars bp Adelaide Grand Final

bp hits the track for 2025 Supercars Grand Final
Supercars: bp Adelaide Grand Final

Adelaide, start your engines: the bp Adelaide Grand Final is set for 27 to 30 November this year.

 

bp and the South Australian Government announced the re-naming of the Adelaide 500 to the bp Adelaide Grand Final.

 

bp is waving the green flag in South Australia, with the expansion of its fuel network through X Convenience and now sponsoring the bp Adelaide Grand Final.

 

The bp Adelaide Grand Final will stage the finale of the Repco Supercars Championship in a new Supercars Finals Series format. The change will see the top four finalist drivers battling it out in the bp Adelaide Grand Final, with the highest point scorer at the end of the weekend being crowned the Repco
Supercars Championship winner.

 

The bp Adelaide Grand Final is the biggest domestic motorsport event and this year will bring fans an additional 100km race, marking the most racing in the event’s history at the Adelaide Street Circuit.

 

To celebrate, bp Rewards members across the country will have access to limited 4-day grandstand tickets on pre-sale. This exclusive offer includes a 4-day Paddock Pass for incredible behind the scenes access during the bp Adelaide Final this November*.

 

To gain access to this offer, sign up to bp Rewards

 

Join here
*Terms and Conditions Apply: Offer valid from Wednesday 16 April 2025 until allocation is sold out. Only accessible to registered BP Rewards members using unique code via the Ticketmaster offer link. To access the link you must, during the promotion period, become a member of the BP Rewards membership program (if not already a member) by visiting the BP Rewards or Qantas Frequent Flyer Website, or by downloading BPme; then registering and setting a password. Offer includes a free paddock pass with the purchase of a 4-Day Grandstand ticket. Paddock pass will be delivered separately by Ticketmaster after the pre-sale period ends. Tickets are subject to the Ticketmaster Purchase Policy and the bp Adelaide Grand Final Event Conditions.