Supercars: bp Adelaide Grand Final

Adelaide, start your engines: the bp Adelaide Grand Final is set for 27 to 30 November this year.

bp and the South Australian Government announced the re-naming of the Adelaide 500 to the bp Adelaide Grand Final.

bp is waving the green flag in South Australia, with the expansion of its fuel network through X Convenience and now sponsoring the bp Adelaide Grand Final.

The bp Adelaide Grand Final will stage the finale of the Repco Supercars Championship in a new Supercars Finals Series format. The change will see the top four finalist drivers battling it out in the bp Adelaide Grand Final, with the highest point scorer at the end of the weekend being crowned the Repco

Supercars Championship winner.

The bp Adelaide Grand Final is the biggest domestic motorsport event and this year will bring fans an additional 100km race, marking the most racing in the event’s history at the Adelaide Street Circuit.

To celebrate, bp Rewards members across the country will have access to limited 4-day grandstand tickets on pre-sale. This exclusive offer includes a 4-day Paddock Pass for incredible behind the scenes access during the bp Adelaide Final this November*.