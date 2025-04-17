bp and Healthy Heads treat truck drivers to egg-citing surprise this Easter

This Easter Sunday, truck drivers with the Healthy Heads app will be able to hop into a *participatingbp truckstop for a free hot cross bun and Easter Egg, while stocks last.

Since partnering in 2022, bp and Healthy Heads have worked to promote egg-cellent health and wellbeing to more truck drivers and logistics workers.

Tanya Ghosn, Vice President fleet, dealer, electrification and payments, bp Australia and New Zealand said bp’s ongoing partnership with Healthy Heads is growing with more initiatives aimed at supporting mental and physical wellbeing.

“This weekend truck drivers won’t miss out on getting a taste of Easter, even if they’re working far from home. With Healthy Heads, we’re bringing Easter to truck stops on key transport routes and offering truckies the opportunity to access meaningful resources via the Healthy Heads app. “Since beginning our partnership with Healthy Heads a few years ago, we’ve had truck drivers in mind. Across our network of truck friendly sites, we’ve been creating initiatives aimed at improving health and wellbeing while on the road.”

The Easter Sunday offer follows the success of bp and Healthy Heads’ Free Meal on Christmas Day initiative, aimed at truck drivers and logistics workers working over the holiday season. Last year, 86 people claimed a free meal on Christmas Day after downloading the Healthy Heads app.



Naomi Frauenfelder, Chief Executive Officer of Healthy Heads said: “While most of us take the Easter break as a holiday there are hard-working people keeping the country moving and our shelves stocked throughout this time. We want to say thank you for everything they do and offer special treat to brighten up their day” “Recognising the work our truck drivers do is a really important because when people feel valued and appreciated it enhances self-esteem, positive mood and can even reduce stress levels”



To incentivise healthier meal choices, bp and Healthy Heads launched the Healthier Choices Menu in August 2022 and have sold over 37,764 healthier meals to date.

In late 2024, bp extended its partnership with Healthy Heads for a further three years, enabling both organisations to continue raising awareness on health and wellbeing.

