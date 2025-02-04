Site traffic information and cookies

  4. bp completes acquisition of X Convenience

bp completes acquisition of X Convenience

Release date:
4 February 2025
bp Australia has completed its acquisition of X Convenience, the South-Australian based fuel and convenience retailer.
This is a milestone for Australia in the growth of bp’s strategic convenience and mobility business, expanding bp Australia’s network with 49 sites in South Australia and Western Australia.


Paul Augé, senior vice president Mobility, Convenience & Midstream, Australia and New Zealand, said the acquisition enables bp to further expand its customer offer in South Australia and ensure a strong national network of sites.

 

“Today is a landmark day for bp Australia. We are thrilled to welcome the X Convenience team to bp and supercharge our quality fuel, convenience and card offers through our refreshed network in South Australia.”

 

“We look forward to learning from each other as we grow our business together.”

 

In May, bp announced it had agreed to acquire X Convenience. Now that the acquisition is complete, X Convenience’s strategically located network complements existing sites supplying bp-branded fuel in South Australia to offer fleets and consumers a seamless nationwide service.

 

Customers can use their BP Plus cards and BP Rewards at all X Convenience sites.


Additional information on the acquisition can be found in the agreement announcement.

