bp hits the track for 2025 bp Adelaide Grand Final

Adelaide, start your engines: bp and the South Australian Government have announced bp as the official sponsor of the bp Adelaide Grand Final from 27 to 30 November 2025.

bp and Supercars are revving up their long-standing partnership, having been the official Supercars fuel supplier since 2020 and we’re now bringing bp to the Grand Final track in November.

Paul Augé, Senior Vice President, bp Australia and New Zealand said bp is going from strength to strength in South Australia.



“We’re waving the green flag in the Festival State this year. We started by expanding our fuel

network through X Convenience and now we’re bringing bp to the biggest motorsport event in the country; the bp Adelaide Grand Final. “In the 5 years we’ve partnered with Supercars, we’ve achieved a lot on and off the track. Now, we’re entering a new era with the bp Adelaide Grand Final.”

Formerly the Adelaide 500, this year’s bp Adelaide Grand Final will bring fans an additional 100km race, marking the most racing in the event’s history at the Adelaide Street Circuit.



Peter Malinauskas, Premier of South Australia, said “The Adelaide 500 has always had pride of place on the national motorsport calendar, but the advent of the bp Adelaide Grand Final will take that to the next level. “The fact that bp is partnering with the South Australian Motorsport Board speaks to the event’s stature. bp is a high quality, global brand with massive reach and will be actively promoting the event to its huge national customer base. “That means more people coming to South Australia to pay witness to the best Supercars event in the country. The event will only get better, with the new format of the bp Adelaide Grand Final will ensure that we play host to the season decider every year.”



South Australian Motor Sport Board CEO, Mark Warren said “We’re

delighted to embark on a distinctly new and successful era with bp for the bp Adelaide Grand Final”

“The event has consistently set the benchmark for motorsport events across the last 25 years, and in collaboration with bp, we are certain it will elevate to new heights again, with fans in South Australia and interstate set to be the beneficiaries.

“Together we share an unmatched passion for motorsport and are committed to delivering a spectacular Grand Final that will serve as a landmark sporting moment, drawing the eyes of the nation to the streets of Adelaide”

