Fuel and convenience simplified in SA: BP Plus rolling out at X Convenience Sites

Now accepted at over 30 X Convenience sites, the partnership expands the reach and convenience of the BP Plus network, providing customers with even more locations to access high-quality bp fuel and products.



BP Plus cardholders can now access exclusive benefits for eligible purchases at X Convenience sites, including streamlined fuel payments and detailed reporting for businesses.

Key benefits for BP Plus customers at all bp-branded sites include:

Increased Accessibility : Expanded network coverage with additional X Convenience sites in prime locations across South Australia.



: Expanded network coverage with additional X Convenience sites in prime locations across South Australia. Enhanced Fleet Management : Continued access to bp’s comprehensive tools for tracking and managing fuel expenses.

: Continued access to bp’s comprehensive tools for tracking and managing fuel expenses. Convenience : Use of the BP Plus card at over 1,400 bp sites in Australia.

: Use of the BP Plus card at over 1,400 bp sites in Australia. Simplicity : GST substantiated statements eliminate the need to save receipts, and newly integrated Xero accounting software helps with keeping businesses running smoothly.

: GST substantiated statements eliminate the need to save receipts, and newly integrated Xero accounting software helps with keeping businesses running smoothly. Flexibility : Choose from a range of products to purchase on the card, including fuel and shop products.

: Choose from a range of products to purchase on the card, including fuel and shop products. Control : Manage your account 24/7 online and create customized reports to track costs and card usage.

: Manage your account 24/7 online and create customized reports to track costs and card usage. Rewards : BP Plus account holders can earn Qantas Points for every litre of fuel purchased. *

: BP Plus account holders can earn Qantas Points for every litre of fuel purchased. * Online reporting : Use of the BP Plus Online tool for fleet management and reporting.

: Use of the BP Plus Online tool for fleet management and reporting. App: Use of the BP Plus app to pay for fuel from your vehicle and to keep all your receipts for purchases on BP Plus card in one place.

BP Plus can be used at all bp branded Service Stations, Truck stops, Truck-friendly sites and our extended merchant network, including AMPM and Recharge sites in South Australia.

BP Plus cardholders can also continue to use BP Plus cards at OTR sites, that were previously bp branded but which have recently been re-branded to another fuel brand, until 31 March 2025



From road trips to heavy-duty diesel, bp is supporting motorists with a strong network of fuels and convenience sites across Australia and continues to evolve its network of sites in South Australia.

Customers can find out more about BP Plus and apply by visiting https://www.bpplus.com.au

To find a regularly updated list of sites accepting BP Plus, including X Convenience sites, visit https://www.bp.com/en_au/australia/home/who-we-are/find-your-nearest-bp.html

bp Australia has entered into a binding agreement to acquire X Convenience. We expect to complete the acquisition in early 2025 – until then X Convenience is operating as a bp dealer.