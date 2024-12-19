Site traffic information and cookies

Fuel and convenience simplified in SA: BP Plus rolling out at X Convenience Sites

Release date:
19 December 2024
The BP Plus fuel card is rolling out at X Convenience locations across South Australia and Western Australia.
Now accepted at over 30 X Convenience sites, the partnership expands the reach and convenience of the BP Plus network, providing customers with even more locations to access high-quality bp fuel and products.


BP Plus cardholders can now access exclusive benefits for eligible purchases at X Convenience sites, including streamlined fuel payments and detailed reporting for businesses.

 

Key benefits for BP Plus customers at all bp-branded sites include:

  • Increased Accessibility: Expanded network coverage with additional X Convenience sites in prime locations across South Australia.
  • Enhanced Fleet Management: Continued access to bp’s comprehensive tools for tracking and managing fuel expenses.
  • Convenience: Use of the BP Plus card at over 1,400 bp sites in Australia. 
  • Simplicity: GST substantiated statements eliminate the need to save receipts, and newly integrated Xero accounting software helps with keeping businesses running smoothly.
  • Flexibility: Choose from a range of products to purchase on the card, including fuel and shop products. 
  • Control: Manage your account 24/7 online and create customized reports to track costs and card usage.
  • Rewards: BP Plus account holders can earn Qantas Points for every litre of fuel purchased. *
  • Online reporting: Use of the BP Plus Online tool for fleet management and reporting. 
  • App: Use of the BP Plus app to pay for fuel from your vehicle and to keep all your receipts for purchases on BP Plus card in one place. 

 

BP Plus can be used at all bp branded Service Stations, Truck stops, Truck-friendly sites and our extended merchant network, including AMPM and Recharge sites in South Australia.

 

BP Plus cardholders can also continue to use BP Plus cards at OTR sites, that were previously bp branded but which have recently been re-branded to another fuel brand, until 31 March 2025

 

From road trips to heavy-duty diesel, bp is supporting motorists with a strong network of fuels and convenience sites across Australia and continues to evolve its network of sites in South Australia.

Customers can find out more about BP Plus and apply by visiting https://www.bpplus.com.au

 

To find a regularly updated list of sites accepting BP Plus, including X Convenience sites, visit https://www.bp.com/en_au/australia/home/who-we-are/find-your-nearest-bp.html 

 

bp Australia has entered into a binding agreement to acquire X Convenience. We expect to complete the acquisition in early 2025 – until then X Convenience is operating as a bp dealer.

 

Terms and conditions

* From 1/2/20 eligible businesses who sign up to Qantas Business Rewards will be entitled to a waiver of the Qantas Business Rewards join fee, and to earn Qantas points on eligible purchases. BP Plus application and acct. subject to BP Plus terms & application may take 4 weeks for approval. Qantas Business Rewards application, awards of Points, and acct. subject to Qantas Business Rewards terms. Qantas Points will be awarded to eligible participants within 4 weeks of paying a BP Plus invoice. See bp.com.au/qantasconditions for full offer conditions

1 You must be a Qantas Frequent Flyer member to earn Qantas Points. A joining fee may apply. Membership and Qantas Points are subject to the Qantas Frequent Flyer program terms and conditions. Qantas Points and Status Credits (where applicable) are earned on eligible flights with a Qantas or applicable oneworld® Alliance Airline or Airline Partner flight number on your ticket. Qantas Points and Status Credits may not be earned on some fare types and booking classes. See terms and conditions and the Airline Earning Tables for details on the conditions for the applicable airline.
 
2Discounted Qantas Club membership is available to Qantas Frequent Flyer members who are Qantas Business Rewards Flyers of the Qantas Business Rewards Member. The discount applies to Qantas Club Individual membership rates and is managed under the Qantas Club Qantas Business Rewards scheme. Qantas Club membership is subject to the Qantas Club Terms and Conditions. Qantas Australian Domestic and International lounge network is subject to change due to changes in state and territory specific restrictions, or health and safety advice. Lounge access eligibility conditions apply, with new temporary measures in place. Some lounges are currently closed, to find out which lounges are open visit our airport service changes page. For full T&Cs visit Qantas Business Rewards.