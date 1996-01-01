Find rapid EV chargers on the go with our bp pulse app and start your charge using your bp pulse charge card.
Link your Uber Pro account with bp pulse by following the steps below.
That’s it. Enjoy your EV charging discount using the bp pulse app!
Conditions
Further Terms & Conditions apply, see here for full offer details.
Got a question? Check our FAQs with answers to your bp pulse questions here.
Our Customer Support Team is available 24/7 and can be contacted on 1300 002 738 or through email at evdriversupport@bp.com.