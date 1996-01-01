How to sign up

Link your Uber Pro account with bp pulse by following the steps below.

Log in to the Uber Driver app, and in the menu select Uber Pro. Select ‘EV charging discounts with bp pulse’. Select ‘Get bp pulse’ and follow the sign-up journey.

For the discount to be applied, your bp pulse email address must be the same used for your Uber Pro account. Once prompted, download and open the bp pulse app. Select ‘Login’. To set a password for your bp pulse account, select ‘I forgot my password’ for first time users and follow the prompts.

That’s it. Enjoy your EV charging discount using the bp pulse app!

Conditions

Offer is eligible through the bp pulse mobile app only, and linked to your Uber Pro account email. Available at bp pulse locations only. See the bp pulse app or bp site locator for participating locations.



Further Terms & Conditions apply, see here for full offer details.