1.1 Thank you for registering and setting up your account for the bp pulse network in Australia, a service giving you access to the bp pulse network of electric vehicle charging points (bp pulse network) as provided by bp Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 53 004 085 616) (“bp pulse”, “us” or “our”).

1.2 The terms and conditions set out or referred to below (“Terms”) apply to the services provided through the bp pulse Websites (“Websites”) and/or smartphone applications (“Apps”) now and in the future for use in Australia, in connection with your access to and use of charging points on the bp pulse network to charge an electric vehicle (“Services”).

1.3 Before using the Services, you should read these Terms carefully. They contain important information about the steps you must take to keep your account secure, restrictions on using the Services, how we or you can end the Services and our limitations on our liability to you. If you do not agree to these Terms, you must not access, or must stop accessing, the Services.

1.4 If you have any questions about these Terms or wish to notify us of any of the matters referred to in these terms, please contact bp pulse by email at evdriversupport@bp.com. You can also contact us by telephone on 1 300 002 738.

1.5 The Services include:

bp pulse network access;

bp pulse pricing schemes;

Live Map; and

Account and billing services.

1.6 Use of the Services is subject to our approval, at our discretion, and may only be available to eligible customers.

1.7 As detailed below, the Terms incorporate our privacy statement, privacy collection notice, bp pulse and third party terms and conditions referred to below, and updates made to the Terms in the future.