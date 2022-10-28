recharge-and-go

Charging couldn’t be easier. Simply pull up to a bp pulse charging point, open your bp pulse app, scan the QR code or enter the station ID, plug and start your charge! Whilst you’re waiting, recharge yourself with a coffee or a snack at one of our retail sites.
Our network of rapid DC chargers are capable of delivering speeds of up to 75kW (capable of being upgraded to 150kW). Each charger will have CCS plugs, and some will have both CCS and CHAdeMO plugs to fit your charging needs
Need help using one of our charging points? We’re here 24/7 for anything you need.
bp pulse support: 1300 002 738
bp pulse email: evdriversupport@bp.com