bp pulse, your place to recharge

Our network is growing rapidly.

We’re planning on scaling up our charging points across Australia in the next 2 years. 
Recharge and Go

How to charge
 


Park, power up and go with the bp pulse app.

Charging couldn’t be easier. Simply pull up to a bp pulse charging point, open your bp pulse app, scan the QR code or enter the station ID, plug and start your charge! Whilst you’re waiting, recharge yourself with a coffee or a snack at one of our retail sites.

Download the App today

Our chargers

Our network of rapid DC chargers are  capable of delivering speeds of up to 75kW (capable of being upgraded to 150kW). Each charger will have CCS plugs, and some will have both CCS and CHAdeMO plugs to fit your charging needs

We’re on the pulse, 24/7

Need help using one of our charging points? We’re here 24/7 for anything you need.

 

Contact Us
 


bp pulse support: 1300 002 738

bp pulse email: evdriversupport@bp.com