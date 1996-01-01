We’re planning on scaling up our network of rapid charging points across Australia in the next two years, and are rolling our rapid EV charging at 50 bp locations by the end of 2023.
274 Diamond Creek Road, Diamond Creek VIC 3089
Open 24 hours
2 bays – 1 x CCS, 1 x CHAdeMO
Charging up to 75kW
Free charging for a limited time
Our network of rapid DC chargers are capable of delivering speeds of up to 75kW (capable of being 150kW). Each charger will have CCS plugs, and some will have both CCS and CHAdeMO plugs to fit your charging needs
Need help using one of our charging points? We’re here 24/7 for anything you need.