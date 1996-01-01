Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. bp pulse
  4. Charging solutions for your business

EV Charging for BP Plus

EV Charging is a feature of the BP Plus card and is available through your BP Plus account. It allows you to use your BP Plus card to pay for fuel and EV charging, all through the one card.

  • Manage your fleet’s fuel and charging needs through a single account.
  • Retain your existing bp invoicing arrangement and payment terms.
  • Issue cards with permissions to suit your requirements. e.g., enable cards only for EV charging or select from product permission sets that enable services such as motorspirit, diesel, carwash, shop, etc.
  • Manage card ordering, reports, etc. all from the same BP Plus online portal you use today.
  • A streamlined and efficient ‘tap and charge’ experience.

EV charging locations

Once you have received your BP Plus Card, your EV can be charged at any bp pulse EV charger. Charging stations can be found here. Please ensure you have selected the ‘bp pulse’ filter.

 

Each charger will have CCS plugs, and some will also have CHAdeMO plugs to accommodate your vehicle’s needs. By searching ‘bp pulse’ in Google Maps or Apple Maps, you will be able to identify which plugs are available at each bp pulse EV charger.

EV charging location

How to charge your EV at site

Charging your vehicle is quick and easy to do. There may either be a Tritium or Alpitronic charger at site. Please follow the respective user guide depending on the type of charger you see when charging. Please note that odometer readings will not need to be provided for BP Plus EV charging transactions.

Card ordering process

New BP Plus cards will need to be ordered to enable EV Charging. Please see key steps below to assist with the ordering process.

BP Plus cards that are enabled for EV charging will not have the ability to be co-branded. There are certain transaction restrictions that cannot be applied to BP Plus cards for EV charging transactions. These include ‘transaction volume limit', ‘transaction cost limit’ and ‘purchase time limit’. Please note the letter that accompanies your BP Plus card may not yet reflect the features and processes for EV charging. Whilst 'EV Charge' may be listed as an available product, the broader letter may only reflect the features and processes of non-EV charging use. In this scenario, the card you receive will still be enabled for EV charging and can be used as outlined in this support guide.

Key steps

BP Plus online portal
Step 1: From the ‘Card Offer’ dropdown, select ‘BP NFC Fuelcard Driver’ or ‘BP NFC Vehicle’.
Card information
Step 2: By default, you will have the ‘All fuels’ Purchase Restriction selected that includes the ‘EV Charge’ product. You can change the Purchase Restrictions if needed. 
purchase restrictions
Bulk card order form

Step 1: Download the Bulk Card Order Form from BP Plus online.

Step 2: Open the Bulk Card Order Form and select the correct account from the ‘Account Number’ dropdown.

bulk card order for bp Australia
Step 3: From the ‘Card Offer’ dropdown, please select ‘BP Plus NFC Driver’ or ‘BP Plus NFC Vehicle’.
bulk card order for bp Australia

Step 4: From the ‘Card Type’ dropdown, select ‘Driver’ or ‘Vehicle’.

Step 5: From ‘Product Restriction’ dropdown, select product restrictions that contain both ‘CH’ and ‘NFC’.

product information
Step 6: Fill in all other required fields. All required fields are same as per the process for ordering standard BP Plus cards.
Tritium charger user guide
1. Identify available charger: Charger screen display will show you the corresponding screen when the unit is available for use.
available charger
2. Select the plug: Press the button to select the plug or remove the charging plug from the holster and connect it to your vehicle.
Select the plug

3. Successful connection: Once the plug is connected to the vehicle, the plug icon will display a tick.


The charger will then check communication with the vehicle.

successful connection

4. Authentication: Charger will request authentication. Tap your BP Plus card on the payment terminal to authenticate. No PIN or signature will be required.     


You are unable to charge using the BP Plus or bp pulse apps. You must use your physical BP Plus card.

authentication
5. Wait for confirmation: Upon successful authentication, charger will display a tick icon.
wait for confirmation
charging session initiated

6. Charging session initiated: Charging session will be prepared and charge session will start.


Your screen will change to a charger progress dashboard where the active session and arrow for the stop button are displayed.

7. Charge completed: Once you have reached your desired charge level, stop the session on the charger (or in vehicle if applicable) and unplug.


Note: Charge session will stop automatically when the charge limit of your vehicle is reached. 

charging completed

8. Return plug to charger: Charger will detect the returned plug.


Thank you!

return plug to charger
Simply follow the below interface which guides you through the charging process for a Tritium charger.
Alpitronic charger user guide
Simply follow the below interface which guides you through the charging process for an Alpitronic Charger.
1. Identify available charger: Charger screen display
will show you the corresponding screen when the unit is available for use.

identify available charger

identify available charger

2. Authenticate: To start your session, first authenticate by tapping your BP Plus card. No PIN or signature will be required. 


You are unable to charge using the BP Plus or bp pulse apps. You must use your physical BP Plus card.

authenticate

3. Select plug: Once you have tapped your card, select the charging plug that you would like to use to charge your EV. Press the four buttons below the display menu to navigate in the menu.

select plug

4. Connect plug: After the plug type has been selected, connect the charging cable (will begin to flash blue) to your vehicle. 

connect plug

5. Charging session initiated: Screen will switch to a dashboard with your active charging session.

charging session initiated

Note: If the screen times out, please select “active charging session” and re-authenticate by tapping your BP Plus card to access your session.
active charging sessions

7. Charge completed: To end your ongoing charging session once you have reached your desired charge level, tap your BP Plus card to re-authenticate and select the “stop” button.


Note: Charge session will stop automatically when the charge limit of your vehicle is reached. 

charge completed

8. Return plug to charger: Unplug the charging cable from your vehicle and reconnect it to the cable plug holder of the charging station. 
Thank you!
return plug to charger

Pricing information can be accessed through the bp pulse driver portal website if accessing via a web browser or the bp pulse mobile app for iPhone or Android. You do not need to have a bp pulse account to access pricing.

 

Once you have opened the website or mobile app:

  • Create an account.
  • Search for the charger through ‘Find a Station’.
  • Select the connector that you will be using.
  • The price will then become visible.

Your first point of contact should be your bp sales representative. Should you be unable to reach them, please refer to the contact channels below.

 

If you have any questions about your BP Plus card or your account, call 1300 1300 27 between 9am and 5pm weekdays (AEST) to speak with bp customer service.

 

If you need technical support when charging, please call 1300 002 738. This line is monitored 24/7.

Charging session and transaction information will be collated into a single invoice along with any other BP Plus transactions made during your agreed billing period.Payment is made using the method you have chosen on your BP Plus online account.

 

Please note that for EV charging transactions on your invoice, any references to ‘Litres (L)’ shall be read as ‘Kilowatt Hours (kWh)’. 

There will be no receipt or confirmation of transaction provided at the point of charging. This information will become available within 24 hours after charging, available within your BP Plus online portal.

You must be a registered BP Plus account holder to use BP Plus for the purchase of EV charging.

Unless otherwise stated in your negotiated agreement with bp, all BP Plus terms and conditions apply.

Should you wish, EV Charging as a product on your BP Plus account can be removed by:

  • removing the ‘EV Charge’ product restriction from the given BP Plus card via the BP Plus online portal; or
  • cancelling the given BP Plus card via the BP Plus online portal.