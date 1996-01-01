EV Charging is a feature of the BP Plus card and is available through your BP Plus account. It allows you to use your BP Plus card to pay for fuel and EV charging, all through the one card.
Once you have received your BP Plus Card, your EV can be charged at any bp pulse EV charger. Charging stations can be found here. Please ensure you have selected the ‘bp pulse’ filter.
Each charger will have CCS plugs, and some will also have CHAdeMO plugs to accommodate your vehicle’s needs. By searching ‘bp pulse’ in Google Maps or Apple Maps, you will be able to identify which plugs are available at each bp pulse EV charger.
Charging your vehicle is quick and easy to do. There may either be a Tritium or Alpitronic charger at site. Please follow the respective user guide depending on the type of charger you see when charging. Please note that odometer readings will not need to be provided for BP Plus EV charging transactions.
New BP Plus cards will need to be ordered to enable EV Charging. Please see key steps below to assist with the ordering process.
BP Plus cards that are enabled for EV charging will not have the ability to be co-branded. There are certain transaction restrictions that cannot be applied to BP Plus cards for EV charging transactions. These include ‘transaction volume limit', ‘transaction cost limit’ and ‘purchase time limit’. Please note the letter that accompanies your BP Plus card may not yet reflect the features and processes for EV charging. Whilst 'EV Charge' may be listed as an available product, the broader letter may only reflect the features and processes of non-EV charging use. In this scenario, the card you receive will still be enabled for EV charging and can be used as outlined in this support guide.
Step 1: Download the Bulk Card Order Form from BP Plus online.
Step 2: Open the Bulk Card Order Form and select the correct account from the ‘Account Number’ dropdown.
Step 4: From the ‘Card Type’ dropdown, select ‘Driver’ or ‘Vehicle’.
Step 5: From ‘Product Restriction’ dropdown, select product restrictions that contain both ‘CH’ and ‘NFC’.
3. Successful connection: Once the plug is connected to the vehicle, the plug icon will display a tick.
The charger will then check communication with the vehicle.
4. Authentication: Charger will request authentication. Tap your BP Plus card on the payment terminal to authenticate. No PIN or signature will be required.
You are unable to charge using the BP Plus or bp pulse apps. You must use your physical BP Plus card.
6. Charging session initiated: Charging session will be prepared and charge session will start.
Your screen will change to a charger progress dashboard where the active session and arrow for the stop button are displayed.
7. Charge completed: Once you have reached your desired charge level, stop the session on the charger (or in vehicle if applicable) and unplug.
Note: Charge session will stop automatically when the charge limit of your vehicle is reached.
8. Return plug to charger: Charger will detect the returned plug.
Thank you!
2. Authenticate: To start your session, first authenticate by tapping your BP Plus card. No PIN or signature will be required.
7. Charge completed: To end your ongoing charging session once you have reached your desired charge level, tap your BP Plus card to re-authenticate and select the “stop” button.
Pricing information can be accessed through the bp pulse driver portal website if accessing via a web browser or the bp pulse mobile app for iPhone or Android. You do not need to have a bp pulse account to access pricing.
Once you have opened the website or mobile app:
Your first point of contact should be your bp sales representative. Should you be unable to reach them, please refer to the contact channels below.
If you have any questions about your BP Plus card or your account, call 1300 1300 27 between 9am and 5pm weekdays (AEST) to speak with bp customer service.
If you need technical support when charging, please call 1300 002 738. This line is monitored 24/7.
Charging session and transaction information will be collated into a single invoice along with any other BP Plus transactions made during your agreed billing period.Payment is made using the method you have chosen on your BP Plus online account.
Please note that for EV charging transactions on your invoice, any references to ‘Litres (L)’ shall be read as ‘Kilowatt Hours (kWh)’.
You must be a registered BP Plus account holder to use BP Plus for the purchase of EV charging.
Unless otherwise stated in your negotiated agreement with bp, all BP Plus terms and conditions apply.
Should you wish, EV Charging as a product on your BP Plus account can be removed by: