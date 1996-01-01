Card ordering process



New BP Plus cards will need to be ordered to enable EV Charging. Please see key steps below to assist with the ordering process.

BP Plus cards that are enabled for EV charging will not have the ability to be co-branded. There are certain transaction restrictions that cannot be applied to BP Plus cards for EV charging transactions. These include ‘transaction volume limit', ‘transaction cost limit’ and ‘purchase time limit’. Please note the letter that accompanies your BP Plus card may not yet reflect the features and processes for EV charging. Whilst 'EV Charge' may be listed as an available product, the broader letter may only reflect the features and processes of non-EV charging use. In this scenario, the card you receive will still be enabled for EV charging and can be used as outlined in this support guide.

