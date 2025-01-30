Supporting the evolution of your fleet

Site traffic information and cookies

Release date:
30 January 2025
As one of the leading energy partners for mixed-fuel fleets, bp is here to make your journey to lower carbon easier, no matter how many or what type of vehicles you have. 

Whether it’s home, depot or on-the-go EV charging, bp Fleet Solutions can support your fleet’s transition while also providing the traditional fuels you need. 
The card that offers flexibility 
 

Whatever energy choices you make, you can pay for them all with the bp Fuel & Charge card. This solution combines fuelling and charging in one card, giving you the flexibility to manage a mixed-energy fleet.


The bp Fuel & Charge card provides you with access to the extensive bp pulse and roaming partner network with ~40,000 charge points across the UK, including over 3,000 bp pulse rapid and ultra-fast chargers, plus Europe’s first dedicated E-Truck charging corridor in Germany.


To set the wheels in motion on your journey to EV, we can even organise the installation of wallboxes at employee homes via trusted partners. We also have the expertise to scale your depot charging solution as your fleet evolves over time.

 

 

Control fleet costs more effectively

 

With the bp Fuel & Charge card you’ll also benefit from simplified online fleet management tools available 24/7 and invoicing that combines your charging, refuelling and on-road services, including tolls, parking and carwashes. All your costs appear in one statement which enables you to easily track spending across different vehicles and fuel types.

Thinking of your drivers too

 

The bp Fuel & Charge app is a free mobile app that your drivers can use to quickly locate a charge point that matches their needs. It then guides them there, helping to minimise detours. The app provides real-time information about bp charging points, including availability, charging power, type of connectors and tariffs.

 

We advise drivers to always carry their bp Fuel & Charge card in case of any instances where payment through the app is not working.


To help your drivers on their journey to EV, we’ve created handy guides on how to use the bp Fuel & Charge card and app with bp pulse and our roaming partners.  

 

 

BPme rewards programme

 

BPme is something else that can help save time and get your drivers back on the road faster, with every transaction visible online. This is the first mobile fuel purchasing app in the UK that connects to a fuel card and it enables drivers to earn BPme Rewards points. These points are redeemable at M&S Simply Food and Wild Bean Cafe at bp forecourts or with our online partners.

 

Dedicated support

 

Like all of us, occasionally you’ll need some expert advice. With bp Fleet Solutions, you’ll have a single point of contact—your dedicated Account Manager—who is ready to provide the guidance you need. From training your fleet admin team on our online portal to helping you set up custom reports that track fuel usage and driver behaviour, we’re here to help.

 

Find out more

 

If you’d like more information on the full list of bp Fuel & Charge card benefits and details of how to apply, just follow the link below.

Curious about what bp has to offer?

 

Log in to the portal to check out all the features available or, if you’re interested in becoming a new customer, register your interest here.

