From home charging limitations to varying route requirements, transitioning to electric vehicles presents unique challenges for each fleet manager. We know that while many operators are keen to electrify as much of their fleet as they can – for a whole range of reasons, from reducing tailpipe emissions to helping customers meet sustainability goals – the journey to get there requires careful navigation. Fleets won’t electrify overnight. The most effective transitions we've observed follow a methodical, data-driven approach that begins long before the first EV arrives.

Start with driver surveys



Your drivers know their routes, challenges, and vehicle requirements better than anyone. And while they might not enjoy filling in a comprehensive survey, this data can reveal hugely valuable insights about their daily mileage, overnight parking situations, and potential charging opportunities. This initial step is a crucial part of the planning phase, because so often it uncovers unforeseen challenges and opportunities that might otherwise be missed.

Understand where change is realistic



Every fleet has different operational patterns. Detailed route analysis helps identify which vehicles are prime candidates for electrification and which may need to remain as petrol or diesel vehicles in the near term. By examining typical routes, stop frequency, and energy demands, you can prioritise vehicles where the business case for electrification is strongest. Many fleets find that while they can switch some of their vehicles immediately with minimal operational changes, others require more planning before making the switch.



Know your properties inside out



Before going all-in on EVs and ordering a load of vehicles, there are a whole host of decisions that need careful consideration. Operators must carefully consider the quantity and charging speed required, understand what power is needed at the site, and the future of the site itself – if there are only three years remaining on the lease then it may not make financial sense to install EV charging at that site. However, Charging-as-a-Service offerings may be one option to helping fleet managers answer some of these questions.

