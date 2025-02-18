Why the bp Fuel & Charge card is essential to managing a mixed fleet

Managing a fleet that’s a mixture of electric and conventional vehicles isn’t without its challenges. They might have a range of different fuel types, charging requirements, and operating patterns. For fleet managers trying to keep these plates spinning, the need for a fuel card that can handle this evolving vehicle mix, while simplifying day-to-day management, has never been greater. Fortunately, the bp Fuel & Charge card helps streamline all these complexities into one simple solution.



One flexible card

Not many fleets transition to EVs overnight. And while many have made a lot of progress, the reality is that most fleets will operate both conventional and electric vehicles for several years to come. The bp Fuel & Charge card is designed specifically with this mix in mind, offering unprecedented flexibility and control over fleet operators’ energy needs.



With access to more than 1,200 bp filling stations and 2,200 partner sites, including Texaco, Gulf and Esso forecourts across the UK, fleet managers can be confident that their drivers will never be far from a refuelling point. For EV drivers, the card provides access to over 3,000 rapid and ultra-fast bp pulse charging points, part of an extensive network of approximately 40,000 charge points available through bp pulse and our roaming partners.

Transparent costs

We know how important transparent and fair costs are to our customers. Cost control and operational efficiency are at the heart of the bp Fuel & Charge card. Our fixed-price-per-kW charging rate ensures predictability, meaning our customers will always pay the same pre-agreed amount regardless of when or where their drivers charge. This pricing stability helps them maintain better control over their outgoings and simplifies budgeting. Simplified admin and oversight We firmly believe that managing a mix of electric and conventional vehicles shouldn't mean doubling the admin burden. The bp Fuel & Charge card handily consolidates all charging, refuelling and on-road services into a single invoice, massively reducing the amount of time fleet operators need to spend managing their finances. bp’s online fleet management tools can also provide a comprehensive overview of a fleet's energy consumption, giving operators even more insight into their fleet’s performance.

