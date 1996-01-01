Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Products and services
  3. bp for Business
  4. bp bulk fuel
  5. Regional bulk distributors

Regional bulk distributors

bp’s regional distributor network is shaped around our understanding of exactly what it takes for you to get ahead: Fast, reliable, knowledgeable and personal service, plus high-quality products at your door when you need them
 

bp distributors are independent companies who partner with bp so you get the best of both worlds. The products and services you receive are backed by a powerful global brand that is committed to high quality, security and integrity of supply to New Zealand.

Our auditing processes ensure the people who work on our behalf are smart, honest, hard-working, and have the best interests of your region and your business at heart

When you choose a bp distributor, you’re not only determining which brand of truck will drop fuel into your tanks; you’re gaining a local business partner who will be by your side to help you address the changing energy needs of your business. This means you can focus your attention on your core business to add value.

Our distribution network runs the length and breadth of New Zealand. Distributors operating near you know and understand the unique circumstances affecting your territory, and your business.

 

Details on the areas of operation and contact details are below:

McFall Fuel

McFall Fuel is based in Mt Maunganui and delivers bulk fuel to the Central and Lower North Island from Auckland to Wellington. Phone 0800 623 255 or email fuel@mcfallfuel.co.nz

RD Petroleum

RD Petroleum operates tankers from bases in Nelson, Christchurch, Timaru, Dunedin and Invercargill. Phone 0800 440 014 or email sales@rdp.co.nz

Aratuna Freighters

Aratuna Freighters provide on-site delivery of bulk fuel to the West Coast and South Island. Phone 03 769 9081 or email pickup@aratuna.co.nz