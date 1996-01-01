Regional bulk distributors

bp distributors are independent companies who partner with bp so you get the best of both worlds. The products and services you receive are backed by a powerful global brand that is committed to high quality, security and integrity of supply to New Zealand.
Our auditing processes ensure the people who work on our behalf are smart, honest, hard-working, and have the best interests of your region and your business at heart
When you choose a bp distributor, you’re not only determining which brand of truck will drop fuel into your tanks; you’re gaining a local business partner who will be by your side to help you address the changing energy needs of your business. This means you can focus your attention on your core business to add value.
Our distribution network runs the length and breadth of New Zealand. Distributors operating near you know and understand the unique circumstances affecting your territory, and your business.
McFall Fuel is based in Mt Maunganui and delivers bulk fuel to the Central and Lower North Island from Auckland to Wellington. Phone 0800 623 255 or email fuel@mcfallfuel.co.nz
RD Petroleum operates tankers from bases in Nelson, Christchurch, Timaru, Dunedin and Invercargill. Phone 0800 440 014 or email sales@rdp.co.nz
Aratuna Freighters provide on-site delivery of bulk fuel to the West Coast and South Island. Phone 03 769 9081 or email pickup@aratuna.co.nz