Find rapid EV chargers on the go with our bp charge app and start your charge using your bp charge card.
Link your Uber Pro account with bp charge by following the steps below.
That’s it. Enjoy your EV charging discount using the bp charge app!
Conditions
Further Terms & Conditions apply, see here for full offer details.
Got a question? Check our FAQs with answers to your bp charge questions here.
Our Customer Support Team is available 24/7 and can be contacted on 0800 002 788 or through email at evdriversupportNZ@bp.com.
If you’re new to bp charge, download the bp charge app today.