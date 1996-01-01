Site traffic information and cookies

As an Uber driver, enjoy discounted EV charging rates on the bp charge network! 

 

Find rapid EV chargers on the go with our bp charge app and start your charge using your bp charge card.

 

Discover Driver Rewards with Uber Pro

Visit Uber Pro Website

How to sign up

Link your Uber Pro account with bp charge by following the steps below.

  1. Log in to the Uber Driver app, and in the menu select Uber Pro. 
  2. Select ‘EV charging discounts with bp charge’. 
  3. Select ‘Get bp charge’ and follow the sign-up journey. 
    For the discount to be applied, your bp charge email address must be the same used for your Uber Pro account. 
  4. Once prompted, download and open the bp charge app. Select ‘Login’. 
  5. To set a password for your bp charge account, select ‘I forgot my password’ for first time users and follow the prompts. 

 

That’s it. Enjoy your EV charging discount using the bp charge app! 

 

Conditions

  1. Offer is eligible through the bp charge mobile app only, and linked to your Uber Pro account email.
  2. Available at bp charge locations only. See the bp charge app or bp site locator for participating locations.

                

Further Terms & Conditions apply, see here  for full offer details.

uber

FAQs

Got a question? Check our FAQs with answers to your bp charge questions here.

Still having trouble?

Our Customer Support Team is available 24/7 and can be contacted on 0800 002 788 or through email at evdriversupportNZ@bp.com.

 

If you’re new to bp charge, download the bp charge app today.

