Find rapid EV chargers on the go with our bp charge app and start your charge using your bp charge card.

How to sign up

Link your Uber Pro account with bp charge by following the steps below.

Log in to the Uber Driver app, and in the menu select Uber Pro. Select ‘EV charging discounts with bp charge’. Select ‘Get bp charge’ and follow the sign-up journey.

For the discount to be applied, your bp charge email address must be the same used for your Uber Pro account. Once prompted, download and open the bp charge app. Select ‘Login’. To set a password for your bp charge account, select ‘I forgot my password’ for first time users and follow the prompts.

That’s it. Enjoy your EV charging discount using the bp charge app!

Conditions

Offer is eligible through the bp charge mobile app only, and linked to your Uber Pro account email. Available at bp charge locations only. See the bp charge app or bp site locator for participating locations.

Further Terms & Conditions apply, see here for full offer details.