April Fuels
Use BPme every day this April!
Three easy steps:
Max 50 litres. Offer ends 30th April 2025. Terms and conditions apply.
First time linking Everyday Rewards to BPme?
Simply, link Everyday Rewards to BPme app and instantly receive 500 Everyday Rewards points.
No minimum spend. Only applicable to first time linking Everyday Rewards. Promotion ends 30th April 2025. Terms and conditions apply.
|Offer
|BPme April Offer
|Promoter
|BP Oil New Zealand Limited (NZBN 9429040962658) of PO Box 99873, Auckland 1149, New Zealand (bp).
|Offer Period
|
This Offer will be open every day in April 2025 (1/04/25 - 30/04/25) during participating bp sites during opening hours.
|Who can participate?
|
Participation in the Offer is open to any person who, during the Offer Period:
(a) is aged 18 years or over;
(b) is a resident of New Zealand;
(c) has a BPme App account; and
(d) is or becomes a member of the Everyday Rewards loyalty programme (Everyday Rewards) with a valid Everyday Rewards account,
(Eligible Participants).
|Who can’t participate?
|
Participation in the Offer is not open to any person who:
(a) is not an Eligible Participant;
(b) pays in store when attempting to redeem the Offer; or
(c) uses a bp Fuelcard when attempting to redeem the Offer.
|Participating Stores
|
bp stores in New Zealand offering fuel payment via the BPme app, excluding bp truck stops.
Opening hours of Participating Stores may vary during the Offer Period.
|
Eligible bp Fuel
|Premium fuel (95 Unleaded, BP Ultimate 98 Unleaded and BP Ultimate Diesel), regular fuel (91 Unleaded and Diesel), or Automotive LPG, sold at Participating Stores (Eligible Fuel).
|Redeeming the Fuel Offer
|
To receive the 12 cent per litre discount you must, during the Offer Period:
(a) purchase any Eligible Fuel from a Participating Store and pay via the BPme app (Eligible Fuel Purchase); and
(b) ensure that your Everyday Rewards account is linked to your BPme account prior to the start of the transaction or fuel selection and authorisation of pump,
See the “Fuel Discount” and “Fuel Discount Conditions” sections below.
|BPme App
|The BPme app is the official BP New Zealand app available via the New Zealand Apple App Store® or Google Play™ Store. Use of the BPme app (and, consequently, participation in this Offer) is subject to the terms and conditions which apply to the BPme app (BPme app Ts&Cs) linked in clause 2 below.
|Fuel Discount
|If you validly make an Eligible Fuel Purchase during the Offer Period, you will receive a 12 cent per litre discount off the pump price on your Eligible Fuel Purchase, valid up to 50 litres per transaction (Fuel Discount).
|Fuel Discount Conditions
|
The Fuel Discount will only apply to the first 50 litres, or less, of a single Eligible Fuel Purchase (Limit).
You will not receive any Fuel Discount on any purchase of Eligible Fuel exceeding the Limit in a single transaction.
The Fuel Discount includes and is not in addition to bp’s Everyday Rewards Base fuel discount (being the 6 cents per litre discount). If you receive another fuel discount offer from bp at the same time
you will receive the best offer only, not all available offers, on the same Eligible Fuel Purchase.
You will be entitled to earn Everyday Rewards points in accordance with the Everyday Rewards Terms and Conditions (available at https://www.everydayrewards.co.nz/terms-and-conditions) (EDR Ts&Cs) when you redeem the Fuel Discount.
The Fuel Discount cannot be redeemed in conjunction with the use of a bp Fuelcard.
|Participating Fuel Discount Stores
|
All bp stores in New Zealand that accept Everyday Rewards and offer BPme fuel payment are participating stores for the Fuel Discount as part of this Offer (excluding bp truck stops).
For clarity the excluded stores are: