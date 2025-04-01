Site traffic information and cookies

April Fuels

We’ve got your month sorted at bp, save 12 cents per litre on fuel every day in April when you pay with BPme. 


AND 

Earn 500 points when you link your Everyday Rewards to BPme for the first time.
April Fuels

Fill up at bp any day this April, pay with BPme, and you'll get 12c off per litre. 

That's 12c off per litre, every time. No joke. 

To claim your discount, just download the BPme app and link Everyday Rewards

PLUS

6 chances to win


During April, when you link Everyday Rewards to BPme for the first time you'll collect 500 bonus points. Sweet! 

How do save more?

Use BPme every day this April!

 

Three easy steps:

  1. Downlaod the BPme app
  2. Link Everyday Rewards
  3. Pay in app and save 12 cents per litre every day

Max 50 litres. Offer ends 30th April 2025. Terms and conditions apply.

How do I get the 500 points?

 

First time linking Everyday Rewards to BPme?


Simply, link Everyday Rewards to BPme app and instantly receive 500 Everyday Rewards points. 


No minimum spend. Only applicable to first time linking Everyday Rewards. Promotion ends 30th April 2025. Terms and conditions apply.

Terms and conditions

Offer BPme April Offer
Promoter BP Oil New Zealand Limited (NZBN 9429040962658) of PO Box 99873, Auckland 1149, New Zealand (bp).
Offer Period

This Offer will be open every day in April 2025 (1/04/25 - 30/04/25) during participating bp sites during opening hours.
Who can participate?

Participation in the Offer is open to any person who, during the Offer Period: 

           (a) is aged 18 years or over;

           (b) is a resident of New Zealand; 

           (c) has a BPme App account; and

           (d) is or becomes a member of the Everyday Rewards loyalty programme (Everyday Rewards) with a valid Everyday Rewards account, 

(Eligible Participants).
Who can’t participate?

Participation in the Offer is not open to any person who: 

(a) is not an Eligible Participant;

(b) pays in store when attempting to redeem the Offer; or 

           (c) uses a bp Fuelcard when attempting to redeem the Offer.
Participating Stores

bp stores in New Zealand offering fuel payment via the BPme app, excluding bp truck stops.

Opening hours of Participating Stores may vary during the Offer Period.

Eligible bp Fuel 

 Premium fuel (95 Unleaded, BP Ultimate 98 Unleaded and BP Ultimate Diesel), regular fuel (91 Unleaded and Diesel), or Automotive LPG, sold at Participating Stores (Eligible Fuel).
Redeeming the Fuel Offer

To receive the 12 cent per litre discount you must, during the Offer Period:

           (a) purchase any Eligible Fuel from a Participating Store and pay via the BPme app (Eligible Fuel Purchase); and

           (b) ensure that your Everyday Rewards account is linked to your BPme account prior to the start of the transaction or fuel selection and authorisation of pump,

See the “Fuel Discount” and “Fuel Discount Conditions” sections below.           
BPme App The BPme app is the official BP New Zealand app available via the New Zealand Apple App Store® or Google Play™ Store.  Use of the BPme app (and, consequently, participation in this Offer) is subject to the terms and conditions which apply to the BPme app (BPme app Ts&Cs) linked in clause 2 below. 
Fuel Discount If you validly make an Eligible Fuel Purchase during the Offer Period, you will receive a 12 cent per litre discount off the pump price on your Eligible Fuel Purchase, valid up to 50 litres per transaction (Fuel Discount).
Fuel Discount Conditions

The Fuel Discount will only apply to the first 50 litres, or less, of a single Eligible Fuel Purchase (Limit). 

You will not receive any Fuel Discount on any purchase of Eligible Fuel exceeding the Limit in a single transaction. 

The Fuel Discount includes and is not in addition to bp’s Everyday Rewards Base fuel discount (being the 6 cents per litre discount). If you receive another fuel discount offer from bp at the same time 

you will receive the best offer only, not all available offers, on the same Eligible Fuel Purchase. 

You will be entitled to earn Everyday Rewards points in accordance with the Everyday Rewards Terms and Conditions (available at https://www.everydayrewards.co.nz/terms-and-conditions) (EDR Ts&Cs) when you redeem the Fuel Discount.

The Fuel Discount cannot be redeemed in conjunction with the use of a bp Fuelcard.
Participating Fuel Discount Stores

All bp stores in New Zealand that accept Everyday Rewards and offer BPme fuel payment are participating stores for the Fuel Discount as part of this Offer (excluding bp truck stops).

For clarity the excluded stores are:

  • BP 2GO KAEO
  • HEYDON PRIEST (OAKURA)
  • BP 2GO ELTHAM
  • BP TAKAKA
  • BP BROOKLYN
  1. These Terms and Conditions incorporate and must be read together with the details outlined in the table above. Information on how to enter the Promotion forms part of these Terms and Conditions. By participating, you accept these Terms and Conditions.  
  2. Participation in this Offer is subject to the following related terms and conditions, as amended from time to time:
    a. EDR Ts&Cs;
    b. bp NZ Legal Notice; and
    c. BPme app Ts&Cs.
    To the extent of any inconsistency between these Terms and Conditions and the related terms and conditions listed above, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.
  3. If you are deemed by bp, acting reasonably, to breach these Terms and Conditions or any of the above related terms and conditions your participation in this Offer may be deemed invalid by bp.    
  4. bp may, at any time, require documentation from you to establish to bp’s reasonable satisfaction the validity of your participation (including documentation establishing your Everyday Rewards membership and identity).
  5. You must not:
    a. tamper with the provision of this Offer;
    b. engage in any conduct that may jeopardise the fair and proper conduct of this Offer;
    c. act in a disruptive, annoying, threatening, abusive or harassing manner; 
    d. do anything that may diminish the good name or reputation of bp or any of its related entities or of the agencies or companies associated with this Offer; 
    e. breach any law; or
    f. behave in a way that is otherwise inappropriate in connection with this Offer.
  6. Unless a greater fuel discount applies (in which case this Fuel Discount will not apply) or as otherwise specified, the Fuel Discount under this Offer replaces the discount you may be entitled to under the EDR Ts&Cs or another loyalty programme or offer provided by bp or any of its partners or contractors. For example, if you are entitled to a 6c per litre fuel discount under the Everyday Rewards programme and you receive a 12c per litre fuel discount under this Offer, you will only be entitled to a fuel discount of 12c per litre; however if you receive another fuel discount of 12c per litre this (better) discount will apply (& not this Offer).                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                     Note: During this promotion, the BPme Rewards tab will show the best offer available. If the best offer available is this Offer (only available when you pay with   BPme) but you pay in store or via an outdoor payment terminal, then you will receive the next best Everyday Rewards fuel discount. 
  7. Discounts under this Offer or Promotion are not exchangeable, transferable or redeemable for cash. Discounts must be taken as offered and cannot be varied unless authorised by bp.  Where relevant, monetary values include GST in each instance and the values stated are in New Zealand dollars.
  8. If any dispute arises between you and bp concerning the conduct of this Offer, bp will take reasonable steps to consider your point of view, taking into account any facts or evidence you put forward, and to respond to it fairly within a reasonable time. In all other respects, bp’s decision in connection with all aspects of this Offer is final.
  9. If this Offer cannot run as planned for any reason beyond bp’s reasonable control, for example due to the actions of third parties, software, hardware or communications issues, unauthorised intervention, tampering, fraud or technical failure, bp may end, change, suspend or cancel this Offer.  In this event, clauses 7 and 8 will not apply and you may be entitled to other discounts under the EDR Ts&Cs, or another loyalty programme or offer provided by bp or any of its partners or contractors.
  10. If there is a BPme or Everyday Rewards technical failure and the discount cannot be awarded during the transaction, then the Fuel Discount cannot be applied in-store in the Participating Store where the Eligible Fuel Purchase was made. In this instance, please contact Everyday Rewards to receive the missed discount on your next [Eligible Fuel Purchase]. Contact Us | Friendly Customer Support | Everyday Rewards 
  11. You may have consumer rights under statute including under the Consumer Guarantees Act 1993 (NZ) (Non-Excludable Guarantees), which may be relevant to any issue or problem you encounter in relation to this Offer and cannot be excluded or restricted.  Nothing in these Terms and Conditions excludes or restricts those rights
    See www.consumerprotection.govt.nz for more information about those rights.
  12. Except for any liability which under statute cannot be excluded (in which case that liability is limited to the greatest extent allowed by law), including liability under the Non-Excludable Guarantees, bp (including its officers, employees and agents) and the agencies and companies associated with this Offer are not liable (including in negligence) for any loss (including loss of profits and loss of opportunity), expense, damage, personal injury, illness or death suffered in connection with this Offer, whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, including without limitation: 
    a. any technical difficulty or equipment malfunction that is outside bp’s reasonable control; 
    b. any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference that is outside bp’s reasonable control; or
    c. any tax liability incurred by you. 
  13. bp is not responsible for any tax implications arising from this Offer. You should seek independent financial and taxation advice.  
  14. bp collects personal information about you to enable your participation in this Offer. If you do not provide certain personal information when requested, you may not be able to participate in this Offer. 
  15. Any personal information collected by bp in connection with this Offer will be stored, used and disclosed in accordance with bp’s Privacy Statement (and, if applicable, the Privacy Collection Notice for BPme), which also states how you can seek access to the personal information bp holds about you and seek the correction of such information.
  16. Additional uses: In addition to the uses outlined in the Privacy Statement, bp may share your personal information with bp’s franchised dealers, related companies, agents, contractors or promotional partners (including Woolworths New Zealand Limited) for the purpose of enabling your participation in this Offer.
  17. By entering and providing personal information, you consent to the use of your personal information in the manner set out in these Terms and Conditions.
  18. This Offer is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with any social media platform, including Facebook, Instagram and X.  You provide your information to bp and not to any social media platform.  You completely release any relevant social media platforms from any and all liability.   