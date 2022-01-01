Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Who we are
  3. Control of work
Whenever bp conducts construction, maintenance, demolition, remediation and other similar work that are typical of our industry, there is the potential for risk and harm to people and the environment and for damage to equipment

Control of work

Therefore, an effective control of work process provides a work environment that allows tasks to be completed safely and without unplanned loss of containment with the potential to cause environmental damage or to damage a plant or equipment.

 

The control of work procedures set out a required approach for bp employees and contractors to manage work risk.

HSSE Guide Construction projects (large - projects)

HSSE Guide Construction projects (large-projects)

The purpose of this document is to specify the health, safety, security and environment (HSSE) requirements for contractors engaged to perform works for bp under any form of contract for services. It is agreed that this document forms part of any contract between bp and a contractor for work that is to be performed at any BP site or location, or for works under bp’s control.


The safety and wellbeing of workers and customers is our top priority. bp want contractors to make the safety and wellbeing of themselves, co-workers, other workers and our customers their top priority as well.

HSSE Guide small projects & works

HSSE Guide small projects & works
The purpose of this procedure is to outline to suppliers to bp retail sites bp’s process for delivering effective management of health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) risks. The requirements stipulated in this procedure form part of the supplier contract with bp in relation to their works at bp company-owned and operated retail sites.

Control of work procedures

PRO-4.5-0001-0-01 Control of work pdf / 273.3 KB
PRO-4.5-0001-1-01 Permit to work pdf / 461.6 KB
PRO-4.5-0001-1-02 Energy isolation pdf / 663.9 KB
PRO-4.5-0001-1-03 Ground disturbance pdf / 291 KB
PRO-4.5-0001-1-04 Confined space entry pdf / 271.6 KB
PRO-4.5-0001-1-05 Working at height pdf / 1,019.6 KB
PRO-4.5-0001-1-06 Lifting operations pdf / 374.2 KB
PRO-4.5-0001-1-07 Hot work pdf / 182.9 KB
PRO-4.5-0001-1-08 Traffic management pdf / 965.6 KB
BP golden rules of safety pdf / 390.9 KB

bp's HSSE policies

bp ANZ health and safety policy pdf / 126.6 KB
bp ANZ drug and alcohol policy pdf / 93.7 KB
bp environmental policy pdf / 69.5 KB

bp's procedures

PRO-3.4-0000-0-01 Hazardous chemicals procedure pdf / 282.2 KB
PRO-3.4-0000-0-02 Asbestos management procedure pdf / 526.5 KB
PRO-3.7-0002-0-01 Driving safety procedure pdf / 198 KB

bp TRA templates

Task risk assessment form xls / 706 KB
Task risk assessment part A pdf / 1.1 MB
Task risk assessment part B pdf / 920 KB
bp-authorised work permit issuing authorities have access to permit to work hard copy books. These authorised electronic files should only be used in accordance with bp’s control of work procedures.

Air bp specific requirements

PRO-4 5-0001-1-02A energy isolation (Air BP ANZ) pdf / 663.7 KB
PRO4.5-0001-1-10 Leaded tank entry pdf / 267 KB
Air BP ANZ Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Policy and Requirements pdf / 374.4 KB

bp NZ local Procedures

WI-A-4.5.1-01 Work Instruction for Task Risk Assessment Table (TRAT) pdf / 455.4 KB
WI-A-4.5.1-04 Entry of Mobile Plant into Hazardous Area 2 pdf / 338.6 KB
WI-A-4.5.1-03 Drilling into or breaking concrete to a depth of 100mm not in a hazardous area pdf / 339.5 KB
WI-A-4.5.1-02 Use of battery operated hand tools in a hazardous area 2 pdf / 328.1 KB
GUI-A-2.5.3-03 NZ Traffic Management Guide pdf / 517.2 KB
local work instructions / Guides pdf / 123.7 KB