Therefore, an effective control of work process provides a work environment that allows tasks to be completed safely and without unplanned loss of containment with the potential to cause environmental damage or to damage a plant or equipment.
The control of work procedures set out a required approach for bp employees and contractors to manage work risk.
The purpose of this document is to specify the health, safety, security and environment (HSSE) requirements for contractors engaged to perform works for bp under any form of contract for services. It is agreed that this document forms part of any contract between bp and a contractor for work that is to be performed at any BP site or location, or for works under bp’s control.
The safety and wellbeing of workers and customers is our top priority. bp want contractors to make the safety and wellbeing of themselves, co-workers, other workers and our customers their top priority as well.