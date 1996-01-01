Sustainability

We've set aims for each of our focus areas:
35%
Reduction in absolute emissions against our 2019 baseline
Net positive impact
Methodology developed
16%
Reduction in absolute emissions against our 2019 baseline
4.4GW
Renewable energy equivalent developed to FID
3
Working in partnership with Houston, Aberbeen and the Valencia region in Spain
~$2.2bn
Up from around $750m in 2020
A-
Score received in CDP Climate 2021
Find out more about our approach to reporting, including our HSE charting tool, reporting standards and frameworks, materiality assessment and TCFD disclosures
Our reporting centre brings together all of our key reports, policies and performance data, including our annual report and ESG datasheet