bp to join National Museum of African American History and Culture corporate leadership council

Hundreds of thousands of visitors will enter the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) in Washington, DC, over the next year and experience the newest exhibit – Make Good the Promises: Reconstruction and Its Legacies. They will see more than 175 historic objects, 300 images and 14 media programs that help bring to life African Americans’ experiences following the Civil War. This ranges from Harriet Tubman’s apron to a South Carolina church pew to records from the Freedmen’s Bureau. For many, this exhibit will enhance their understanding of African American history and expand their perspective on America’s history.

The museum offers a unique educational experience that helps to positively impact national conversations on race and social justice, and promote greater diversity, equity and inclusion. At bp, we’re committed to better understanding the diverse perspectives that our employees and society encompass. We want to be a force for change and understand that, as a company, we can learn from the NMAAHC and use its lessons to support a more inclusive work environment and build a better world. Simply put, we aim to be a workplace where all people are valued, voices are heard, talent is nurtured and where prejudice is not tolerated.

This is why we are supporting the NMAAHC as part of its corporate leadership council for the next five years. In this way, we’ll help to secure the future of the museum, contributing to its next phase of growth, increasing its reach, and advancing its research, exhibits, and programs. The learnings gained from this new relationship will help improve and inform our ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at bp.